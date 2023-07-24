Representative Eric Swalwell challenges all Republicans to vote to overturn Donald Trump’s impeachments





Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Now Playing

Representative Eric Swalwell challenges every Republican to vote to overturn Donald Trump’s impeachments04:35

FOLLOWING

Representative Joaquin Castro details alleged ‘barbaric’ tactics used against migrants at the border TX02:32

‘Here Lies Love’ brings the complex story of the Philippines’ former first family to Broadway05:54

texans sue over the states abortion ban06:25

When to expect Trump’s next indictment04:46

“Bring the liars to justice.” How the Arizona Secretary of State is working to protect the election03:31

Why Trump declined an invitation to appear before the grand jury on January 604:02

Rachel Carmona: Birth control without a prescription is a game changer03:48

Ron DeSantis fires staff as campaign burns cash04:23

Vladimir Putin threatens to cut Ukrainian grain exports as questions persist over cluster munitions03:18

Trump tests new slogan: I’m charged for you04:43

Texas Congressman on the House Defense Spending Bill: A number of these crazy amendments came out of my crazy state04:01

SAG-AFTRA Leader: Were Not There To Block AI, Were There To Put Guardrails In Place04:25

Birth control will soon be available over the counter04:01

Iowa passes abortion ban, but fight isn’t over03:26

Vermont grappling with unprecedented flooding03:14

Extreme weather and climate change seen through the eyes of a meteorologist03:53

House GOP prioritizes attacks on civil rights over reaching a deal to fund the military03:46

Big stakes at this year’s NATO summit in Lithuania05:00

Special Counsel Jack Smith focuses on ‘fake voters’ scheme during January 6 inquest04:35

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is sounding off on House Speaker Kevin McCarthys’ efforts to overturn two impeachment convictions of Donald Trump. The former Trump impeachment official also weighs in on Republicans’ continued efforts to appease the former president, as well as the risks they are taking with their stances on issues such as Social Security reform.July 23, 2023

Learn more

Now Playing

Representative Eric Swalwell challenges every Republican to vote to overturn Donald Trump’s impeachments04:35

FOLLOWING

Representative Joaquin Castro details alleged ‘barbaric’ tactics used against migrants at the border TX02:32

‘Here Lies Love’ brings the complex story of the Philippines’ former first family to Broadway05:54

texans sue over the states abortion ban06:25

When to expect Trump’s next indictment04:46

“Bring the liars to justice.” How the Arizona Secretary of State is working to protect the election03:31

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/american-voices/watch/rep-eric-swalwell-dares-every-republican-to-vote-to-expunge-donald-trump-s-impeachments-189102149687 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos