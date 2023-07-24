Charities lament broken promise four years after vow to fix social care

A The promise made in Downing Street four years ago today to solve the social care crisis has not been delivered with pledges of support to the sector shelved, watered down or abandoned, a coalition of charities have said.

The Care and Support Alliance (CSA), which represents more than 60 of Britain’s leading organizations campaigning for a properly funded care system, said people were chasing the wild goose because wishes for help for some of society’s most vulnerable were not followed up.

On July 24, 2019, in his first speech as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said the Tories would fix the welfare crisis once and for all.

Since Boris Johnson pledged to fix social care four years ago, we have all been chasing the wild goose as one government policy after another has been announced with fanfare, only to be shelved, watered down or scrapped.

While Rishi Sunak did not mention social care in his first speech as prime minister in October 2022, he did promise to deliver his party’s 2019 manifesto.

Learn more

But the CSA said there had been reversals, delays and watering down and it feared welfare reform could again be stalled, leaving millions of older and disabled people and their families struggling to access the care they need.

The government has come under fire for saying earlier this year that funding for social work would be halved from the previously promised 500 million, a move that charities, unions and opposition parties have called a betrayal.

The government has said that no funding for the adult social care sector has been cut or reallocated to the NHS and that up to 600 million has not yet been allocated and will be targeted on measures that will have the most impact over the next two years.

The CSA also lamented the scrapping of the health and social care tax last year and the delay in reforms to adult social care pricing, including changes to means testing and an 86,000 cap on personal care costs from October 2023 to October 2025.

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director of Age UK and Co-Chair of CSA, said: Since Boris Johnson pledged to fix social care four years ago, we have all been on a wild goose chase as one government policy after another has been announced with fanfare, only to be shelved, watered down or scrapped.

The transformational change in caregiving that older people need and have been promised has yet to materialize, although with our aging population it is needed more than ever.

The Prime Minister stood for election on the 2019 Tory manifesto and says he wants to abide by it, so rather than backtracking on welfare reform, he must keep his word and move forward.

CSA co-chair Jackie OSullivan, who is also director of communications, advocacy and activism at Mencap, criticized the lack of a social protection plan, similar to the long-term workforce plan recently announced by the NHS.

She said: It is incredible that the government has halved funding to support the training, skills and wellbeing of social care staff.

Families are providing more unpaid care than ever before and many are at breaking point as the pressure on them becomes too much

To say that social care is in dire need of reform is easy, but delivering on their promise has proven to be beyond government.

Rishi Sunak must show the leadership needed to address labor compensation, early access to support, and system underfunding for adults with disabilities and working-age seniors before it’s too late.

Emily Holzhausen, director of policy and public affairs at Carers UK and co-chair of CSA, said it was deeply disappointing that the promise to fix social care had yet to be delivered.

She said: Families are providing more unpaid care than ever before and many are at breaking point as the pressure on them becomes too much.

For lack of care, many have no choice but to reduce or completely abandon their salaried activity for lack of care, and their health, already degraded, is put to the test even more.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to our 10-year vision for reforming adult social care and have recently released our Next Steps plan to put people at the heart of care, outlining how we are spending £700 million over the next two years.

As part of this, we have already allocated 250 million to the workforce to develop their skills and careers and we have also made available up to 7.5 billion to help reduce waiting times for adult social care and increase the capacity of the workforce.