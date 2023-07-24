Mike Pence says another accusation from Donald Trump would fuel feelings the DOJ has lost Americans’ trust





On Sunday, Republican presidential candidates downplayed the seriousness of former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles facing other potential criminal charges, perhaps because White House hopefuls have no choice.

Mr. Trump says he expects to be indicted again by Special Counsel Jack Smith, this time over his efforts to nullify the 2020 election. Mr. Smith has also filed charges for alleged mishandling of classified documents after Mr. Trump left office. The former president also faces charges in Manhattan for alleged campaign finance violations following silent payments to women ahead of the 2016 election.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he believed another criminal indictment “would only contribute” to Americans’ sense that the Justice Department had “lost the trust” of American citizens.

“I think the Justice Department has lost the trust of the American people,” the GOP presidential candidate said on CNN State of the Union.

“I have repeatedly said that the president’s words were reckless, that I had no right to void the election,” Pence continued. But while his words were reckless, from what I know I’m still not convinced they were criminal.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the 2024 Republican White House hopeful, said he believed Mr Trump exercised poor judgment over the attack on the US Capitol, but did not commit a crime.

“I’ve always been consistent that I would have made different judgments than Donald Trump. That’s why I’m running in this presidential race, the same race he’s in, because I would have made different judgments and I believe better for the country,” Mr. Ramaswamy said on ‘Fox News Sunday.’ “But bad judgment is not the same as a crime. And when we confuse the two, it sets a dangerous precedent for this country. »

The entrepreneur swore that, if elected, he would forgive Mr. Trump.

I don’t want to see us become a banana republic, where the ruling party uses the police to arrest its political opponents, Ramaswamy said.

Former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan suggested on Sunday that the crowded field of preferred candidates was failing to shrink Mr. Trump’s lead in the polls because his legal troubles were getting too much attention.

A vocal critic of the former president, Mr Hogan said the criminal charges failed to “hurt Trump the way most people would imagine it should have hurt Trump”.

“The fact that no one else can get or grab attention because everyone was talking, that’s Donald Trump’s legal issues,” he said on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.” Although people didn’t leave Trump as quickly as I would have hoped, there are about half of the people in the Republican primary who don’t want Donald Trump. They just can’t decide which of the other 11 candidates they want to support because they don’t get much oxygen or airtime.

