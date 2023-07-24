Ukraine regains more than half of territory seized by Russia (US)





Ukraine has taken back more than half of the territory captured by Russia in its initial invasion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. But Blinken warned that despite Ukraine’s string of successes in repelling its Russian invaders, the country still has a “very tough fight” ahead of it. “He has already taken over about 50% of what was originally seized. Now they are in a very tough fight to take back more,” Blinken stress during an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. “These are still the first days of the counter-offensive. It’s hard, the Russians have put up strong defenses,” said the head of diplomacy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed the country’s delay in mounting its counteroffensive on Sunday on a lack of ammunition. We had planned to start it in the spring. But we didn’t because frankly we didn’t have enough ammunition and armaments and not enough brigades properly trained in these weapons, Zelensky told CNN.





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken applauded Ukraine’s progress in undermining the Russian invasion, but also warned there was still a tough road ahead. AFP via Getty Images





People take a group photo with a Ukrainian flag at Independence Square in kyiv, Ukraine on July 13, 2023. PA The United States has already provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine since the war began in February 2022. US aid includes the recent controversial decision to ship cluster munitions to Ukraine. Some US allies, such as the UK, have expressed apprehension about sending such cluster munitions because of the serious dangers they can pose to civilians, but President Biden has stressed the importance of helping Ukraine, including with munitions.





The fact that Ukraine defends its homeland against the Russian aggressor and now enjoys the support of more than 50 countries will be a decisive factor in the outcome of the war, Blinken said. PA Asked about Ukrainian concerns that the United States has slowed aid to the war-torn nation, Blinken stressed that he understands their point of view. “If I were in the shoes of our Ukrainian friends and partners, I would probably say exactly the same thing,” he said. “There are about fifty countries in this coalition which supports Ukraine. [US Secretary of Defense] Lloyd Austin led this process from the military side. And different countries do different things at different times,” Blinken said.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States and its allies, but also lamented that more support had not been forthcoming. ZUMAPRESS.com





Ukrainian soldiers prepare a Croatian RAK-SA-12 128mm multiple rocket launcher to fire at Russian positions. PA





Ukraine is working on a counter-offensive to push Russia further out of its territory. PA Blinken also said he believes Ukraine will eventually get the American-made F-16 fighter jets it has long sought. “That’s what we’re working on now because it’s not enough just to give them F-16s, they have to be trained,” Blinken said. Nearly a dozen countries plan to start training Ukrainians to fly the F-16 fighter jets next month, Reuters reported. The Biden administration last week announced an additional $1.3 billion in long-term air defense and munitions assistance to Ukraine.

