Bekasi City Education Office responds to viral video of children reporting to President Joko Widodo





BEKASI, aMediaGaruda.co.id – The Bekasi City Government through the Bekasi City Education Office has responded to a video that is going viral showing a child reporting that his friends his age cannot continue their education at Bantargebang High School to President Joko Widodo. Bekasi City Education Bureau Chief Uu Saeful Mikdar said the video was a concern for students, Bekasi City residents for their friends and he really appreciated it. The municipal government of Bekasi also hopes that all primary school graduates in 12 sub-districts will also be able to continue their education in public and private high schools. Specifically for primary school graduates in Bantargebang district, there were 1638 children with a graduation percentage of 100% from a total of 26 elementary schools consisting of 17 public schools and 9 private schools. Meanwhile, the capacity of public elementary schools is 1083 7th graders who entered SMP 27, 31, 49 and USB 59 and attend 7 private high schools in Bantargebang district. “So if you look at the data above, it doesn’t seem fair if there are thousands of students graduating from primary school in Bantar Gebang who cannot continue their education to middle school,” Bekasi City Education Bureau Chief Uu Saeful Mikdar told reporters on Sunday (7/23/2023). In addition, he explained, due to the limited capacity of public high schools, other students could attend private high schools with government assistance. Bekasi City Government has three programs that can be channeled to fund education in private schools, namely Central School Operational Assistance (BOSP) from APBN Funds, Bekasi City Government APBD BOSDA Funds and Bekasi City Government APBD Aid to Poor Students (BSM). Also, there is DKI Jakarta Provincial Government Banduan Scholarship for Bantargebang College students Rp. 2,400,000/student/year. “This is a special addition for underprivileged students in Bantargebang with the help of DKI,” he said. The details are the rights of students of private high schools in the city of Bekasi: 1.BOSP [APBN] : 1,190,000 / year

2.BOSDA [APBD]: 25,000 / student / month

3.BSM [APBD] : 150,000/student/month As published by Bekasi City Public Relations, titled *Prevent School Dropout, Bekasi City Government Introduces Free Education in Private Schools* on Saturday, July 15, 2023, also explained the details of Bekasi City Government’s assistance. “This means that if we join them, private school fees per month can already be subsidized by about 275,000 per month. The education office is currently working with 109 private schools to be able to accommodate students who are not eligible for public schools,” Bekasi City Education Office Chief Uu Saeful Mikdar added. (red) Editor

Online news portal MediaGaruda.Co.Id Continue reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediagaruda.co.id/2023/07/disdik-kota-bekasi-tanggapi-video-viral-anak-melapor-ke-presiden-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos