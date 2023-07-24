Imran Khan’s drama over the ‘cipher’ affair has made Pakistan a laughingstock around the world: US President’s adviser





Image source: AP Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had accused the United States of wanting to remove him from power.

Refuting Imran Khan’s claims that the US orchestrated a plan to remove him from power, Shahid Ahmed Khan, US President Joe Biden’s adviser for the arts, remarked that the “cipher drama” involving the former Pakistani prime minister had turned the country into a laughingstock around the world.

Last year, Imran Khan alleged the United States orchestrated a plan to remove him from office and held up a figure at a public rally to back up his claims. The United States has repeatedly denied these claims, calling them “categorically false”.

In an interaction with the media, Shahid said that US senators wrote a general letter on human rights conditions in Pakistan and not to President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said Pakistan was not ignored by the United States for its relations with China.

He also affirmed that American companies will invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and that a cell of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been established to support the initiative. The adviser to the US president further said that if the letter was so important, Pakistan would not have received the $3 billion “standby” aid from the International Monetary Fund.

Shahid further said that Pakistan was messing up its relations with other nations and institutions as far as its interests were concerned, and that the IMF was not happy with the country’s local leadership for the non-implementation of an agreement made during Imran Khan’s tenure.

Most Pakistanis in the United States are not concerned with politics in Islamabad, he noted, adding that US diplomats have not even told the Pakistani government about the figure, which is believed to be a secret document.

What is the encryption case?

In a surprising turn of events, Khan’s principal secretary, Azam Khan, who had been missing since last month, returned home after a letter attributed to him regarding his statement against Khan was posted on social media.

The statement attributed to Azam Khan claimed the PTI leader was euphoric after seeing the figure and decided to use it to build an anti-establishment narrative on the back of a “mistake” made by the United States.

The encrypted copy was retained by Imran Khan and the next day (March 10), when he asked for it, Imran Khan replied that he had misplaced it, according to the confession statement, adding that the head of the PTI had not returned the original cipher despite repeated requests.

The interior minister had on Wednesday called the narrative behind the cipher “fabricated” and claimed that Khan had committed a crime and that former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was an accomplice. The Home Secretary explained that since the figure was a confidential document, disclosing it was illegal and a crime.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned on Thursday that he could be arrested if he does not cooperate with the investigation into the leak of national secrets.

However, Imran Khan claimed that the resurgence of the encryption controversy was aimed at disqualifying him from the upcoming general elections by the ruling parties. However, he did not provide any new evidence to support his claims, Dawn reported.

The government led by Shehbaz Sharif plans to sue Imran Khan under the Official Secrets Act for keeping the cipher confidential in an alleged attempt to delay his ousting from power.

