PM Shehbaz urges voters to ‘avenge’ 2018 PML-N election defeat – Pakistan





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged voters to avenge the rigging of the 2018 general election with the power of their mandate in the upcoming general polls by defeating the political charades of the PTI.

Addressing a ceremony after the laying of the cornerstone of the Faisalabad Satyana Bypass linking Highway 3, he said: In the rigged polls of 2018, Imran Khan and his clique won power, but the people of Faisalabad will beat them in the next general election by overwhelmingly supporting the PML-N candidates.

The prime minister added that during the four years of the PTI, not a single brick has been laid on the projects initiated by the PML-N government, but instead a deluge of baseless and clumsy allegations have been leveled against opposition leaders.

Imran Khan was appointed prime minister through rigged polls with a malfunctioning RTS (results transmission system) and the PML-N was stripped of its seats, he said.

The Prime Minister maintained that nothing tangible could be observed contrary to Imran’s claims of a vast network of public welfare projects initiated during his tenure.

Where was that $300 billion they (PTI) claimed was parked overseas, he remarked, noting that not a penny could be brought back.

Prime Minister Shehbaz further lambasted the PTI chairman for his allegations against seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying he reneged on the deal with the lender.

The prime minister said that if the people give a mandate to the PML-N in the next general election, party leader Nawaz Sharif will be the prime minister and Shehbaz himself will work as an ordinary worker under the leadership of my brothers.

We, together with our coalition partners in government, will put the country on the path to progress and prosperity, he said.

If the people decide to bring Nawaz to power in the next election, within a decade, the former prime minister will transform the country to compete with India on economic fronts, Prime Minister Shehbaz added.

The Prime Minister assured that if given a chance, he was committed to fighting for Pakistan, securing its lost place in the community of nations and breaking the begging bowl.

He felt that such an achievement would not be possible with witchcraft but through hard work, sincerity and devotion.

Shehbaz said his government distributed 100 billion rupees across Pakistan after devastating floods last year which affected millions.

He recalled that the government had pulled the country out of default through the joint efforts of the coalition government.

The Prime Minister also announced that he would give millions of laptops to young people if he returned to power, in addition to developing the agriculture, natural resources and minerals sectors.

Regarding the increase in electricity prices, the Prime Minister maintained that it was not applicable to consumers using up to 200 units.

