Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Review of Surakarta-Gemolong-Purwodadi road repair in Sragen regency, Central Java province, July 23, 2023





Press statement by President Joko Widodo after a review of the Surakarta-Gemolong-Purwodadi road repair in Sragen Regency, Central Java Province, July 23, 2023 Yes, it is the same as what I have seen in other provinces. What we want to improve, speed up, mainly provincial roads, district roads, urban roads all over the country. What we have planned for this first phase is IDR 7 trillion, later for the second phase it will be IDR 7 trillion this year. Central Java, I saw the road stability, provincial roads are good, if I compare yesterday to Sumatra, the average was around 60%, here I got a report from the Ministry of Public Works that it was 88% good. However, it’s specifically for this road, it’s me since I was little, I do it every day not every day, I pass this road every day, nothing goes. But, now, if the construction is like that, it’s twice as expensive. But, I think using it, maybe using it for more than 10 years will be fine, because if you use asphalt, it is almost possible that it will not last two years, it will break again, almost two years, it will not be correct. This is what we are working on, hopefully with the build we are doing, Jalan Solo-Purwodadi will be good forever. Because it is the construction, the thickness of the table is only 10 centimeters, on top of that there are another 25 centimeters cast, yes. Journalist

(audio not heard) President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Hmm, that’s the long term, now we calculate the long term, maybe in the short term it’s expensive, but if we calculate it in the long term it’s cheaper, that is. Journalist

What if the quality was the same for everyone? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

No, it’s on roads where the ground is unstable. Roads with stable ground don’t need to be poured like this, do they? Journalist

What is the target for? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

As soon as possible. It’s done, it’s already contracted, it’s done, where is there one like yesterday? In Bengkulu, it worked, it worked, part of it worked, but at the end of July, everything works, God willing, everything will work. So I have to check the pitch every week. The Governor invites me to see the field. Listen, that’s it. Journalist

Does that mean it’s the most expensive sir in Indonesia? Road quality? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

If the ground is unstable like that, it’s well done with this construction, it will be cheaper in the long run. Even if the initial investment is expensive, if you calculate that it is cheaper in the long term, yes. THANKS.

