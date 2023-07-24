Donald Trump’s Democrats’ Biggest Mistake





Anti-Donald Trump hyperbole in a rape case doesn’t let anyone listen. In many ways, Donald Trump has ‘broken’ America – Once upon a time, a rape allegation would be enough to sink a career as a politician; however, years of partisan attacks on former President Donald Trump, later proven to be baseless, have crippled his base to listen to his accusers.

Examples include the infamous Trump Russia tape mentioned in the Steele dossier which turned out to be the product of Russian disinformation.

Then you have document FBIFD-1023 about the alleged involvement of Joe Bidens in a plot to fire the Attorney General of Ukraine. It corroborates a key part of Trump’s request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into the allegation that led to his first impeachment.

Judge finds Donald Trump’s rape denial lacks merit

Trump denies knowing personally that E. Jean Carroll raped her.

The alleged incident took place in the mid-1990s in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan; however, the judge in the case says not so fast.

The jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse in a May decision, but did not find that he raped Carroll as she suggested.

Federal District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the term rape only applied to criminal prosecutions under New York state law in his ruling denying Trump a new trial.

The unanimous jury verdict in Carroll II was almost entirely in favor of Mrs. Carroll. The only point on which Ms. Carroll did not prevail was whether she had proven that Mr. Trump had violated her within the narrow, technical sense of a particular section of New York criminal law, Kaplan said. Forced penetration, without consent, of ****** or other bodily orifices by fingers, other parts of the body, or other articles or materials is not called rape under New York criminal law. It is instead labeled sexual abuse.

Kaplan continued: The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was raped within the meaning of New York criminal law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump raped her, because many people commonly understand the word rape.

The judge issued his decision in response to a motion by Trump to dismiss the $2 million in compensatory damages the jury awarded to Carroll. He noted that the jury found that Trump sexually assaulted her with his fingers, causing her immediate pain and lasting emotional and psychological damage.

He made his decision based on Carroll’s testimony at trial and corroborating testimony from his friends Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin who said Carroll told them about the incident at the time.

They told her to report it to the police, but she refused.

Kaplan ruled that the testimony offered during the trial met Caroll’s burden of proof to prove that Trump lied when he filed his complaint about the alleged rape.

Trump faces a second trial in the first case brought against him by Carroll in January.

Opponents of Donald Trump baffled by GOP loyalty

Still, Kaplan’s opinion wasn’t nearly the most important news story of the day. It was just another data point from our deeply deranged political moment. Despite the decision, Donald J. Trump remains the clear frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, wrote MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes. Even though he faces multiple felony charges and a third (and possibly) fourth indictment, Trump’s grip on this party is stronger than ever.

Sykes continued: At this point, after seven years of Trump’s destructive march through truth, decency, and the soul of the GOP, we have been numb to the seemingly endless parade of lies, insults, threats, and disregard for the rule of law.

A ‘broken’ America: Hyperbole kept people from listening

The Trump base looks down on Manhattan in deep blue and sees a judge and jury fueled by anti-Trump animosity.

The days of impartial justice are over.

If Democrats treated the sexual indiscretions of people like Bill Clinton and Hunter Biden the way they treated Trump’s alleged sexual indiscretions, maybe people would listen. Their hyperbole caused no one to listen.

Democrats should have remembered the story of the boy who cried wolf. If you cry wolf, enough people will ignore you when you tell the truth if you tell the truth. Years of Russian hoaxes and partisan efforts to demonize Trump have turned him into a political martyr. The anti-Trump hyperbole only makes him more popular.

Republicans might start to take the charges against Trump seriously if Democrats were to hold themselves to the same standards they hold Trump to. Truth is the first victim of partisanship.

John Rossomando is a defense and counterterrorism analyst and served as a senior counterterrorism analyst at the Terrorism Investigative Project for eight years. His work has been featured in numerous publications such as The American Thinker, The National Interest, National Review Online, Daily Wire, Red Alert Politics, CNSNews.com, The Daily Caller, Human Events, Newsmax, The American Spectator, TownHall.com and Crisis Magazine. He was also senior editor of The Bulletin, a daily newspaper with a circulation of 100,000 in Philadelphia, and received the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors’ First Place Award for his reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.19fortyfive.com/2023/07/the-democrats-biggest-donald-trump-mistake/

