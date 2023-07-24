China and the United States are talking, but can they work together?



hong kong

CNN

—



The three senior US officials who have visited Beijing in recent weeks had a difficult mandate: to stabilize the world’s largest and most contentious bilateral relationship.

Already rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and tensions over trade, technology and human rights, US-China relations had hit a historic low over the past year as Beijing cut several lines of communication with Washington after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last August.

Efforts to restore dialogue after a November summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in Bali then sank alongside a Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the United States earlier this year, sending relations into a new spiral.

Successive visits to Beijing since late last month by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Chief Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry to meet with Chinese leaders including Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang and senior diplomat Wang Yi have been widely hailed as a significant step forward from that low.

The stakes of such meetings are high.

The success of global efforts to combat climate change may hinge on the two powers’ ability to cooperate and the impact of their relationship on issues ranging from the shape of global supply chains to the risk of conflict in the Indo-Pacific.

But recent visits that ended with promises to continue communicating but no concrete agreement have also shed light on the question of how well the two world powers can work together on issues of global importance.

This contact reduces the risk of miscalculation, so it’s a start. It’s not the same as advancing on ties, said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.

And in terms of what was actually agreed in the meetings, there is a willingness to engage more and that’s a good sign but there’s nothing substantial, he said.

Expectations for major breakthroughs in cooperation were low at the start of the meetings, and a critical stumbling block remains starkly different grassroots perceptions, according to observers.

Beijing sees Washington as determined to suppress its development and global rise, while Washington has proclaimed the need to protect its national security and the world order from an increasingly authoritarian and assertive China.

(Both sides) say they want to stop the downward spiral and put a floor in the relationship, but neither side is willing to compromise to meet the other halfway, said Suisheng Zhao, director of the Center for China-US Cooperation at the University of Denver.

Both feel like they won’t get any positive response from the other side, he added.

While Kerry stressed that the two countries could not let bilateral differences stand in the way of making concrete progress on climate cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang insisted that such cooperation cannot be separated from the overall environment of China-U.S. relations.

Yellen, meanwhile, sought to convey that the United States, in its policy, only takes targeted national security measures and does not seek to gain an economic advantage over China.

But Chinese Premier Li saw things differently: expanding the concept of security would harm the economic development of both countries and the world, he told the Treasury chief earlier this month.

Last year, Washington imposed sweeping restrictions on exports of critical technologies to China in the name of security, and Beijing responded with its own export controls.

These are part of a pile of grievances between the two, which have also centered on US sanctions against Chinese entities, Trump-era trade tariffs, military operations in the South China Sea and relations with the democratic island of Taiwan, which the Chinese Communist Party claims but has never controlled.

Experts say a move on any of those issues could help the two work together in less thorny areas, but that ranges from difficult to impossible given strategic concerns and national circumstances.

Even the restoration of a high-level military dialogue is at an impasse. China has refused US overtures to restore those ties, apparently until Washington lifts sanctions on its Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said the United States and China want to prevent their rivalry and confrontation from escalating significantly, and the two sides give high priority to preventing military conflicts between each other.

At the same time, however, neither side has made or is prepared to make any significant and lasting concessions to the other, and is continuing, if not intensifying, to do anything it considers vital, for strategic security, technical security, etc., he said.

But all that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to work together, according to Shanghai-based international relations specialist Shen Dingli.

The two countries are now on the fast track of cooperation, even though neither side has announced it, internally they are committed to it, Shen said, noting that it is likely that the two sides during recent visits have listed each other’s concerns to be taken into account when preparing for the next round of exchanges.

And despite harsh rhetoric from Chinese leaders like Wang Yi, Shen said Beijing was open to cooperating on issues where possible, like the climate, even amid broader tensions.

As Kerry wrapped up her trip earlier this week, the climate envoy also seemed hopeful. Although they realized it would take a little more work to innovate, the two sides would meet regularly in the coming weeks, Kerry said.

Speaking at a security conference in the United States on Sunday, Blinken told CNN that the United States was trying to strengthen lines of communication with China to avoid a conflict between the two superpowers.

We didn’t talk much before. Now we are. We have different groups that are engaged, or about to engage, on low-key issues that are issues in the relationship where I think we can, I think, come to a resolution, Blinken said, adding that the proof will be in the results.

Observers will also be watching whether China reciprocates with its own high-level visits to Washington in the coming weeks, especially as leader Xi may visit the United States when he hosts the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit in November.

The most obvious first step for a first follow-up visit to Washington by Foreign Minister Qin Gang, whom Blinken invited during his visit to Beijing last month, has been complicated, however, by Qin’s mysterious disappearance from public view in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, both sides will have to carefully weigh the lens of their diplomacy for their domestic audiences, where neither government wants to be soft on the other, especially as the United States heads into presidential election season.

The goal is to continue and strengthen communication channels and strive to take practical and specific measures to solve problems in bilateral relations, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington.

Military-to-military communication and fentanyl (drug control) are high on the US agenda and I think the Chinese are likely to find a solution later this year (but) the Chinese will demand reciprocity, which will induce more domestic criticism of US policy, she added.

And while the prospect of new communications is a positive development, observers warn that the situation remains fragile.

The relationship is on firmer ground, but it remains fragile, Chong said in Singapore. A number of incidents related to relationship hot spots could further derail things, he said.