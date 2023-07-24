Politics
Starmer: when you win, you lose weekly briefing
Lindsey German on the fallout from the triple by-election
By-election results are more important for what they say about losers than about winners. The most central fact is that the Conservatives lost very badly. Two of its supposedly secure seats, at Somerton and Frome in the West Country, and Selby and Ainsty in Yorkshire, were lost to the Lib Dems and Labour, respectively. The third, Boris Johnson’s former constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London, was held by a tiny majority (indeed, the Greens’ vote was more than the difference between the two main parties).
But there were problems for Labor here too. Works’ failure to win the seat following Johnson’s disgrace and Tory unpopularity is blamed on mass discontent with London Mayor Sadiq Khans’ Ulez scheme – the Ultra Low Emissions Zone which is being extended from central London to the whole of the Greater London area from next month.
Many comments focus on the idea that people in Uxbridge love their cars and are unhappy with green taxes. Much less is said about the fact that it is an outrageously high tax that is massively targeted at working class people who cannot afford to buy new cars. Nor is it taken into account that public transport in the outskirts of London is much poorer than in the city center and that it is difficult to walk across London instead of in and out of the So many people rely on their car to get to work.
There is nothing wrong with extending the system in principle and there are many reasons for reducing traffic emissions. But the zone will charge owners of older diesel cars £12.50 a day for the privilege of driving to work, visiting sick relatives or just seeing people. The scrappage scheme is totally inadequate and people on the outskirts of London are finding themselves facing a steep drop in pay on top of the cost of living crisis and falling wages.
So the Tories cleverly turned this into a referendum on Ulez and squealed just fine. They ignored all the other issues the Conservatives are supposed to campaign on. Labor’s response was predictable – the candidate publicly opposed Ulez’s extension in hopes it would win him the seat, and Starmer has now wondered himself whether it should go ahead. This opportunism won’t do any good for Starmer coming as it does on top of dumping so many of his other promises – but he’s obsessed with dealing with any right-wing argument by capitulating to him.
He could for example point out that the idea for the Ulez came from former mayor Boris Johnson and that the extension of it and the congestion charge were demanded by the Conservatives to deal with the shortfalls of Transport for London.
It must be said, however, that the defeat of Labor also says a lot about the impact and strategy of Keir Starmers. In fact, the Labor vote in Uxbridge was down several thousand from Corbyn’s results in 2017 and 2019, which can only partly be explained by lower turnout. And the notable factor in all the by-elections was massive Conservative abstention, not enthusiasm for Labour.
Because if there was a real enthusiasm for Labour, its electoral chances could not be compromised by a single problem. If he stood up for those on Universal Credit and opposed the two-child policy, if he demanded the nationalization of private utilities like Thames Water, if he supported a rent freeze for tenants, then he would easily win. When it looks like a pale version of conservatives and refuses to spend the money necessary to even begin to address the myriad problems facing working class people, then it loses to a group of lucky conservatives.
The top-down imposition of Fabienne-style policies on the working class is far more unpopular than the media and politicians claim. There is so little control in working-class life that the feeling that an anonymous body is forcing people to do things they don’t want or shouldn’t have to do is very strong – alongside the feeling that they are being patronized by people who (correctly) remind them of their managers. While the idea of taxing the wealthy and corporations is met with horror by both major parties, imposing a regressive tax on the working class is fine.
If Labor cannot win Uxbridge under these circumstances, it demonstrates that Labor is seen as estranged from the working class at best and has no real alternative to the Tories. It’s not just a personal failure of Starmer — despite being so stupid and lacking in empathy that he can’t help — but a failure of the managerial approach that constantly tells working-class people that she knows best.
This allows an opening for those who constantly want to frame issues as culture wars or woke politics. The right gets an audience because it is – to be honest – sometimes more aware of these dissatisfactions than the left. But of course they have no solutions. We have to deal with traffic and pollution, we need people to drive a lot less, we have to be very concerned about climate change.
But above all this requires significant investment in alternatives – quality and affordable public transport, a reduction in commuting which is the largest in Europe, accommodation in London close to work and leisure and which does not cost a third to half of income, as many pay. Instead, the authorities repeatedly encourage cycling and walking (much cheaper than the necessary investment in public transport of course) – good for those who can and want to do this, but not an alternative for many. When accompanied by a sense of liberal superiority, it is widely felt and rightly so.
Starmer has no understanding of this. Last week it sank to new lows with its refusal to commit to extending Universal Credit to all children. Survey shows that he personally suffered from it during the last fortnight. His outrageous politics in turn led Newcastle Underground Mayor Jamie Driscoll to announce he was quitting Labor and running as an Independent.
He immediately received over 100,000 donations for his campaign and it will certainly be a priority for the left in Tyneside, as will hopefully an independent bid for Jeremy Corbyn in Islington North.
The main parties will redouble their efforts in their policies after the by-elections – Labor will withdraw further from green policies, further alienating left-wing sections. Sunak will hang on to the Uxbridge result to keep his government weak and ineffectual for another year, hoping Starmer will be spooked into further retirements. Additionally, conservatives will try to use unique issues to gain support, including scapegoating on race.
The needs for alternative socialist politics have never been greater – but Starmer is going in exactly the opposite direction.
This week: I will be speaking at a memorial lecture honoring respected socialist Dave Gibson in Barnsley on Saturday July 29. Please join to hear the tributes, an RMT striker and I on 20 years since the war in Iraq.
