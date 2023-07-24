Focus on China dominated Biden-Modi meeting in Oval Office, official reveals

As reported by PTI quoting a senior administration official on condition of anonymity, during the Oval Office meeting between Modi and Biden, a plurality of that time was spent talking about China … and the experiences they had with Xi, both of whom have known him for a long time really trying to have a relationship with him, and both of them essentially giving up.

The official revealed that China was a major topic of discussion during the meeting.

In reality, it (China) is not the cement of our relationship at all, but it is one of the factors and I think we are going to have this cement for a long time to come,” the official said aware of the talks between the two leaders last month.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States between June 21 and 23, he had three consecutive days of meetings with President Biden. On June 22, the two leaders had a long interaction, spending more than eight hours together, which included a morning reception at the White House and a state dinner in the evening, PTI reported.

India and the United States believe China poses a major threat to their national security, the official said, noting that the Biden administration believes New Delhi has leapfrogged Washington in terms of handling Beijing.

The official further noted that the Under Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya had a meeting with the Dalai Lama a few weeks ago in New Delhi and the Chinese had gone crazy about it.”

They (the Indians are) in some respects were ahead of us. It’s much more existential for them in terms of countering the Chinese threat. Whether it’s banning TikTok, whether it’s creating mobile networks without Chinese equipment, they’ve actually shown a way forward of what harm reduction looks like. And that’s why I think they’re so critical,” the official said.

At the same time, they still depend on a lot of Chinese things, just like us. China has been a real irritant to them in the G-20. So does Russia,” the official noted, giving an overview of the G-20 talks and the balancing act India is doing to bring all stakeholders together, PTI reported.

The official pointed out that the current relationship between India and the US is the strongest it has ever been, noting that after Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the depth of ties has reached unprecedented levels during the president’s tenure.

The official further noted that America is as popular as Modi is in India. It’s a place where there’s a huge reservoir of goodwill toward Americans, toward America, and a willingness to come even closer. It’s not just reflected up high where we usually write or hear about. It is, I think, below that, at the intergovernmental, business-to-business level. And then person to person,” the official said.

Vice versa, if the bridge from India to America is a steel-reinforced four-lane highway, a strong and stable bridge; I would describe in years past the bridge from America to India was like a rope bridge with all the other planks missing. As if we don’t know India and Indians at the same level that India and Indians know America and Americans. I think that’s starting to change,” the official said, referring to a slew of high-level visits to India.

Barely a week or two goes by without a major representative of the US government being in the country. And then on the business side, it’s like a constant stream of CEOs. Some have better strategies than others, but everyone likes to rush in India,” the official said.

This is one of those times when, if you go back in time, China 15 years ago was raising people at this rate from poverty to middle class. India is actually doing it a little faster than China was 15 or 20 years ago. Just look at the statistics, whether it’s the top source of student visas now, India overtook China last year, whether it’s investment, which is at an all-time high, and whether it was India’s top trading partner for the first time. And another number of other measures,” the official said.

It is the most important country in many ways for them and is becoming one of the most important. The president said it was one of the most important relationships we have. Privately, he said it was the most important relationship we have, at least in terms of growth and the future,” the official said.

