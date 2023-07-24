Some critics view Trump’s behavior as unchristian. His conservative Christian supporters see a hero





For eight years, Donald Trump managed to secure the support of many evangelical and conservative Christians despite behaviors that often seemed at odds with the teachings espoused by Christ in the Gospels.

If some observers initially saw this as an unsustainable alliance, it is different now.

Certain accomplishments during Trump’s presidency, including appointments that shifted the Supreme Court to the right, have bolstered that support. He is now the clear frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, even after he was recently convicted of sexually abusing a New York woman in 1996 and indicted in a criminal case related to silent payments to a porn actress.

Robert Jeffress, pastor of an evangelical megachurch in Dallas, has been a staunch Trump supporter since his first presidential campaign and remains by his side even as rivals like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence tout their Christian faith.

Conservative Christians continue to overwhelmingly support Donald Trump because of his biblical policies, not his personal piety, Jeffress told The Associated Press via email. They’re smart enough to know the difference between choosing a president and choosing a pastor.

In many ways, Christians feel like they’re in an existential culture war between good and evil, and they want a warrior like Donald Trump who can win, Jeffress added.

In rural southwest Missouri, Pastor Mike Leake of Calvary of Neosho, a Southern Baptist church, says support for Trump among the mostly conservative congregation appears to be growing as he is criticized and investigated.

This further convinces them of their rhetoric that there is a left-wing conspiracy to undermine our nation, Leake said. So if everyone on the left hates Trump, well, he must be onto something.

Leake said many of the members of his congregation who are strong supporters of Trump are not our most dedicated members.

Every time we’ve seen someone play hard on MAGA, we lose them, Leake added. Attendance and involvement are down. Give drops. It’s all-consuming – just like with any other idol.

Robert Franklin, professor of moral leadership at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology in Atlanta, said Trump benefited from the perception among some of his supporters that he was suffering on their behalf.

The more he complains about being persecuted, the more people rally to support him and, for some, fight for him and make personal sacrifices (of money and freedom) for his advancement, Franklin said via email.

Franklin also noted that some evangelicals since the start of Trump’s presidency have compared him to Cyrus the Great, the Persian king who, according to the Bible, allowed Jews to return to Israel from exile in Babylon.

It’s a powerful trope, the villain who makes good things possible, and is therefore hailed as a hero, Franklin said. Unfortunately, according to this narrative, Trump literally can’t do any wrong. His wrong is just. No other politician gets that kind of pass.

In the eyes of many evangelicals, Trump’s big accomplishments include moving the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the deeper appointment of three supreme justices who helped repeal the nation’s abortion law and expand religious freedom protections in several cases involving conservative Christians.

Trump is eager to tout his denominational record.

No president has ever fought for Christians more than I have, he said at the Faith & Freedom gala in Washington in June. I will fight until I get back behind this desk in the Oval Office.

Political results are widely seen as key to Trump’s evangelical support.

I’m sure many Christians in the MAGA movement sincerely believe that Trump was anointed for this purpose to achieve certain political results they desire, said Steven Millies, a Chicago-based Catholic scholar whose books include Good Intentions: A History of Catholic Voters Road from Roe to Trump.

Trump’s embrace is really, well, a cynical calculation about power, one that has the thinnest of scriptural justifications possible, Millies added.

In February 2017, just two weeks after Trump’s inauguration, the Reverend Peter Daly, a retired Catholic priest from the Archdiocese of Washington, wrote a column for the National Catholic Reporter titled The Gospel of Donald Trump Is Not the Gospel of Jesus.

In the play, Daly portrays Trump as an uncharitable bully, prone to lying, lacking in empathy and tolerance.

He sees every opponent as someone to yell at or bully, Daly wrote. He’s not a peacemaker.

Six years later, Daly is trying to understand why so many conservative Christians remain in Trump’s camp despite behavior and rhetoric contrary to everything they stand for.

Some pro-Trump pastors have appreciated the closeness to power offered during White House visits or special political events, Daly said.

And some rural white Christians feel like no one is speaking for them, Daly added. They think, Here is Donald Trump. Let hell be our champion This has nothing to do with being a Christian. This is grievance policy.

Serene Jones is president of Union Theological Seminary in New York, which describes itself as a progressive religious institution with many LGBTQ students.

Asked about Trump’s popularity among conservative Christians, Jones pointed to the many recent victories of evangelical and conservative causes in the courts and Republican-controlled state legislatures.

Our nation is witnessing an onslaught of attacks on reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights and the separation of church and state, Jones said via email. Although some evangelical Christians may feel some discomfort with certain politicians, they may believe that these social and political successes far outweigh the concerns.

In Iowa, where evangelical support is crucial in the caucuses that kick off the GOP nomination process, Trump appears much better positioned than in 2016.

A Des Moines Register Iowa poll in March found he was viewed favorably by 58% of evangelicals, down from 19% before the 2016 caucuses.

President Trump stood up for the values ​​we hold dear, Brad Sherman, a pastor from Williamsburg, Iowa, told The Associated Press in April. Then we have to pray for him that his personal life will fit in with that.

As strong as Trump’s support is among conservative Christians, some figures in those ranks are seeking alternatives in the GOP campaign.

The Reverend Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, backed Trump in 2020 but recently said on his radio show that he’s had enough now.

Christians start with the clear biblical truth that no sinful human being is perfect in character, but even though we rank presidents on some sort of curve, some stand out as particularly lacking in character, Mohler said. Donald J. Trump is definitely one of those presidents.

I don’t want Donald J. Trump to be the Republican nominee of 2024, Mohler added. There is simply too much baggage… A statesman would realize this fact and leave room for someone else to lead. It seems unlikely.

Trump was raised as a Presbyterian, but told Religion News Service in 2020 that he had transitioned to identifying as a non-denominational Christian. He did not claim membership in any particular congregation, and during his presidency he rarely attended worship services.

In Florida, Trump occasionally attended an Episcopal Church in Palm Beach for Easter and Christmas services. During the election campaign, he visited churches of various denominations, including some new-age churches with music and dancing.

Jeffress, the pastor of the Dallas megachurch, admires Trump as a political fighter. But Jeffress says that during eight years of friendship, I saw a side of him that many people never see. I saw him interact with strangers, as well as his own family, with warmth and kindness.

