PM Modi-Biden spent ‘the plurality of his time’ on China during White House talks last month: report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, when they met in the Oval Office last month, spent the majority of their time discussing China and its leader Xi Jinping, according to a senior administration official familiar with the discussion.

During the Oval Office meeting between Modi and Biden, a plurality of that time was spent talking about China and the experiences they had with Xi, with both having known him for a long time really trying to have a relationship with him, and both essentially giving up, said the senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said China was a major talking point. In reality, it (China) is not the cement of our relationship at all, but it is one of the factors and I think we are going to have this cement for a long time,” the official said, aware of talks between the two leaders last month.

Modi met Biden during the three days between June 21 and June 23 during the Prime Ministers’ state visit to the United States. On June 22, where the US president hosted the prime minister at the White House in the morning and the state dinner later that evening, Biden and Modi spent more than eight hours spending time together.

India and the United States believe China poses a major threat to their national security, the official said, noting that the Biden administration believes New Delhi has leapfrogged Washington in terms of handling Beijing. Under-Secretary for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya had a meeting with the Dalai Lama a few weeks ago in New Delhi and the Chinese went crazy about it, the official noted.

They (the Indians are) in some respects were ahead of us. It’s much more existential for them in terms of countering the Chinese threat. Whether it’s banning TikTok or creating mobile networks without Chinese equipment, they’ve actually shown a way forward for what harm reduction looks like. And that’s why I think they’re so critical,” the official said. At the same time, they still depend on a lot of Chinese things, just like us. China was a real irritant for them at the G-20.

Observing that India and the United States have never had such a strong relationship as now, the official said that after Modi’s visit, it has never been so deep in the memory of the president. In India, Modis’ popularity is around 80% in some polls, just like the Americas.

America is as popular as Modi is in India. It’s a place where there’s a huge reservoir of goodwill towards Americans, towards America and a desire to come even closer, the official said. It’s not just reflected up high where we usually write or hear about. It’s, I think, below that at the business-to-business intergovernmental level. And then person to person,” the official said.

Vice versa, if the bridge from India to America is a steel-reinforced four-lane highway, a strong and stable bridge; I would describe in years past the bridge from America to India was like a rope bridge with all the other planks missing. As we don’t know India and Indians on the same level as India and Indians know America and Americans. I think that’s starting to change, the official said, referring to a large number of high-level visits to India. Barely a week or two goes by without a major representative of the US government being in the country. And then on the business side, it’s like a constant stream of CEOs. Some have better strategies than others, but everyone likes to rush in India, the official said.

This is one of those times when, if you go back in time, China 15 years ago was raising people at this rate from poverty to middle class. India is actually doing it a little faster than China was 15 or 20 years ago. Just look at the metrics, if it’s the top source of student visas now, India overtook China last year, if it’s investment, which is an all-time high, and was India’s top trading partner for the first time. And another number of other measures,” the official said.

It is the most important country in many ways for them and is becoming one of the most important. The president said it was one of the most important relationships we have. Privately, he said it was the most important relationship we have, at least in terms of growth and the future,” the official said.

