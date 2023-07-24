President Jokowi will visit Malang and inspect the production of armaments





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko”JokowiWidodo departed for Malang, East Java after attending the 25th Anniversary of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Solo, Central Java. Jokowi was accompanied by Ministry of Defense Prabowo Subianto and Ministry of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir and flew on Indonesia-1 presidential plane at 08:05 from Indonesian Air Force Headquarters Adi Sumarmo, Karanganyar, Central Java. “The President must inspect the production of major equipment and weapon systems (Alutsista) at PT. Pindad,” the Office of Press, Media and Information of the Presidential Secretariat said in a press release received by Tempo Monday, July 24, 2023. Before visiting Pindad, Jokowi will visit Bululawang Market in Malang while providing social assistance to traders in need. After the visit, Jokowi and his entourage will head to Korem 083 Field, Malang City to observe the public market. President Jokowi invited Prabowo and Erick Thohir to accompany him on several occasions, including to watch the football match between Argentina and Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium. Erick is rumored to be partnering Prabowo Subianto as the running mate in the upcoming 2024 elections. Previously, Erick Thohir had been offered by the National Mandate Party (PAN) to become Prabowo Subianto’s vice-presidential candidate. The information was revealed when the members of the PAN were visited by members of the Gerindra party. PAN Secretary General Eddy Soeparno said the meeting was used by PAN to present Erick as a candidate for Prabowo’s vice-president position. “It seems obligatory to discuss Erick Thohir,” he said. Meanwhile, Gerindra party general secretary Ahmad Muzani said his party was respecting the offer. According to Muzani, each candidate proposed to become vice-president of Prabowo Subianto is a figure devoted to his country. Muzani said PAN’s offer will go directly to Prabowo. “We will observe (Erick Thohir) carefully and hopefully pass on our observation to Prabowo Subianto,” he said. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editors Choice: Jokowi calls on AGO to maintain public trust on its 63rd birthday Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

