The Conservative Party is set to narrowly win the Spanish election but shy of a majority to overthrow Snchez

A voter at a polling station for the Spanish general elections, in Madrid. CREDIT: AP ” data-medium-file=”https://winknews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/ezgif-1-f112ff31ac.jpg?w=300″ data-large-file=”https://winknews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/ezgif-1-f112ff31ac.jpg?w=1024″/> A voter at a polling station for the Spanish general elections, in Madrid. CREDIT: AP

Spain’s conservative People’s Party was expected to narrowly win the country’s national elections on Sunday, but lacked the majority needed to overthrow the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Snchez.

With 90% of the votes counted, the People’s Party was on track to obtain 136 of the 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish parliament. Snchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party was poised to win 122 seats, two more than in the outgoing legislature.

Although the Socialists could likely appeal to the 31 seats projected from the left-wing Sumar alliance, or Joining Forces, and several smaller parties, there was a real possibility that neither side would be able to secure a majority.

The close election was likely to produce weeks of political maneuvering. The next prime minister would not be elected until lawmakers are installed in the new Congress of Deputies. The absolute majority needed to form a government is 176 seats.

Pre-election polls had predicted a bigger victory for the People’s Party and the possibility for it to form a coalition with the far-right Vox party. Such a coalition would have returned a far-right force to the Spanish government for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s after the nearly 40-year rule of dictator Francisco Franco.

Snchez was trying to win a third consecutive national election since taking office in 2018. The Socialists and the junior member of his coalition government were beaten by the conservative party and the far-right Vox party in regional and local elections in May, prompting Snchez to call a snap election on Sunday.

Most polls during the campaign predicted that the national vote would go the same way, but would force the People’s Party to rely on Vox’s support to form a government, with PP candidate Alberto Nez Feijo at the helm.

A PP-Vox government would have meant another EU member moved decisively to the right, a trend seen recently in Sweden, Finland and Italy. Countries like Germany and France are worried about what such a change would portend for EU immigration and climate policies.

The two main Spanish left parties are pro-EU participation. On the right, the PP is also favorable to the EU. Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, opposes EU interference in Spanish affairs.

The election comes as Spain holds the rotating EU presidency. Snchez had hoped to use the six-month term to showcase progress made by his government. An electoral defeat for Snchez could see the PP take the reins of the EU presidency.

Snchez was one of the first to vote, dropping off his ballot at a polling station in Madrid.

Commenting later on the large number of foreign media covering the election, he said: This means that what happens today is going to be very important not only for us but also for Europe and I think that should also make us think.

I don’t want to say that I am optimistic or not. I have good vibes, added Snchez.

An embargoed tracking poll released by Spanish public broadcaster RTVE as the vote closed had indicated an uncertain outcome.

Sumar, which brings together 15 small left-wing parties, is led by second deputy prime minister Yolanda Daz, the only woman among the first four candidates.

Daz called on everyone to vote, recalling that the freedom to vote has not always existed in Spain.

A lot of things are in jeopardy, Diz said after casting his vote. For people of my generation, these are the most important elections.

The challenge is to wake up tomorrow with more rights, more democracy and more freedom, she said.

The election was taking place in the height of summer, with millions of voters likely to go on holiday away from their usual polling stations. However, mail-in ballot requests skyrocketed ahead of Sunday.

With no party expected to secure an absolute majority, the choice is essentially between another left-wing coalition and a right-wing and far-right partnership.

For Feijo, favorite in the polls, it is clear that a lot is at stake, what model of country do we want, to have a solid and strong government.

Voxs Abascal said he hoped for a massive mobilization (of voters) that would allow Spain to change course.

Alejandro Bleda, 45, did not say who he voted for but said he supported left-wing parties. Given the polarization in this country, one must vote either for 50 years behind or for progress, he said.

The main issuesthere are a lot of freedoms, social rights, public health and education, Bleda said after casting his vote at the polling station at the Palacio de Valds public school in central Madrid.

Voters must elect 350 members to the lower house of Parliament and 208 members to the Senate.

Carmen Acero, 62, who voted for the People’s Party, compared Snchez to Venezuelan leader Nicols Maduro and said she voted because continuing with Pedro Snchez is hell.

Sporting a Spanish flag on his phone, Acero accused Snchez of being an assassin for allying himself with the small regional Basque party Bildu, which includes some former members of the now defunct armed separatist group ETA.

Following a month of heat waves, temperatures are expected to average above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), or 5 to 10 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of the country. Authorities have distributed ventilators to many stations.

We have the heat, but the right to freely exercise our vote is stronger than the heat, said Rosa Maria Valladolid-Prieto, 79, in Barcelona.

Snchez’s government has steered Spain through the COVID-19 pandemic and faced an inflation-linked economic downturn made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But his reliance on fringe parties to keep his minority coalition afloat, including separatist forces in Catalonia and the Basque Country, and his passage of a slew of liberal laws could cost him his job.