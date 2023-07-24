Trump’s haters are pursuing more and more indictments to secure his 2024 nomination





There is luck in your enemies, and then there are enemies who help you take the first step in your political comeback.

Donald Trump and his opponents want profoundly different things in the long run Trump wants to be back in the White House; Democrats want him in an orange jumpsuit.

Yet, in the shorter term, they are both looking for the same thing as Trump as the Republican nominee, either so that he can achieve victory (Trump opinion) or be beaten again and pay the price for his crimes (Democrat opinion).

Trump’s serial indictments, while not their primary goal, further this mutual interest.

With each indictment, Trump dominates media attention and rallies Republicans to his side on selective prosecution charges.

The routine is so predictable that it becomes boring.

A former president’s first indictment had a certain novelty about it, but now it seems as unremarkable as a pork chop on a stick at the Iowa State Fair.

The dismissal of the notion that Trump’s prosecutors know they might as well be agents of MAGA is that it’s half way too smart, that Trump has these legal vulnerabilities and is simply paying the price. No theory of sneaky political motivation is needed.

Columnist Rich Lowry says Democrats want to see Trump face the consequences.AP/Rebecca Blackwell Pages of a Justice Department filing in response to a request from Trump’s legal team for a special master to review documents seized in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.AP/Jon Elswick

It’s certainly true that Trump got major exposure in the documents case, but Alvin Bragg’s indictment is very thin, and we don’t yet know which special counsel Jack Smith has next or which District Attorney Fani Willis is working with in Fulton County, Georgia.

Consider this thought experiment: If the Justice Department and other prosecutors knew the indictments guaranteed a Ron DeSantis or Tim Scott nomination, would they still accept them?

If they thought they had made Trump a stronger candidate in the general election and the favorite to beat Joe Biden, would they still pull the trigger?

Or would they find a reason to abstain when there’s a lot to be said for abstaining in the first place?

It doesn’t require a keen understanding of Republican politics to grasp what’s going on.

Certainly, after the GOP’s passionately pro-Trump reaction to the search for Mar-a-Lago, it was obvious that targeting Trump would benefit him.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 7, 2023. SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If there was any doubt, Trump’s surge in the polls after Bragg’s indictment should have suppressed him.

Yet Trump’s pursuers persisted.

For Trump, the Leninist logic of worse is better, the more indicted he is and the weaker the cases, the more Republicans are inclined to believe he is the victim of politicized justice.

For Trump’s opponents, quantity trumps quality; everyone gets a piece of the action, and that increases the chances of a trial or two happening before the November 2024 election.

If the indictments make Trump stronger in the primaries, they hurt him in the general, and the trials and guilty verdicts would likely hurt him even more.

With each indictment, Trump dominates media attention and rallies Republicans to his side on selective prosecution charges, Lowry mentions. AP/Matt Rourke

Again, if Trump’s prosecutors thought rushing to trial would somehow boost Trump against Biden, it’s hard to see them so desperate to get him into courtrooms as soon as possible.

Of course, Trump doesn’t like being indicted any more than anyone else.

His denunciations of these vicious Communists, Marxists, Fascists and Democrats of the radical left, THE CRAZIES AND TRUGS who want to have him are completely sincere.

But without vicious Communists and the like, he could well be 10 points down in the polls, and anything that makes the primary race more competitive is bad for him.

The legal work of the LUNATICS AND THUGS is one of the most valuable political assets of past presidents.

Trump and his enemies may despise each other, but they are working toward the same immediate outcome, which is a high-stakes, hate-filled Trump-Biden rematch, with the possibility of jail time for one contender if he loses and prosecution scrutiny for the other if he fails.

And everything so far indicates that they are going to get it.

Twitter: @RichLowry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/07/23/trumps-enemies-pursue-more-and-more-indictments-to-ensure-his-2024-nomination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos