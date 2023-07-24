Xi-Kissinger meeting sends direct message to US: Accommodate China, don’t contain it





HEnry Kissinger meets Xi Jinping in Beijing, while John Kerry is rebuffed. Foreign direct investment in China is expected to fall to a new low of $20 billion in the first quarter. India rejects BYD’s $1 billion joint investment proposal. Chinescope looks at the lackluster outcome of Kissinger’s trip to Beijing — and more. China over the week The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang does not prevent the meeting between former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and President Xi Jinping. According to US officials, Kissinger visited Beijing in a personal capacity, allowing Beijing to signal its intentions regarding US-China relations. During their sit-down, Kissinger Express his honor to be hosted by Xi Jinping in building number five of the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where he first met Chinese leaders in 1971.

Xi recount Kissinger that the world is undergoing unprecedented change, and that China and the United States are at a crossroads, facing crucial choices. Xi’s admiration for Kissinger as dismiss US climate envoy John Kerry signals China’s preference. Beijing wants the United States to make the “choice” of accommodation rather than containing China’s rise in the international order. Kissinger’s visit highlights Beijing’s inability to find support in Washington’s political belt against the Joe Biden administration’s Chinese agenda. The visit may quell Beijing’s nostalgia for a calmer time in their relationship, but it’s unlikely to recreate that atmosphere. While in Beijing, Kissinger also met with Defense Minister Li Shangfu, whom even US Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin told failed meet to discuss. Some speculate that Kissinger acted as a secondary channel to resume the military-to-military dialogue. The idea that Kissinger could magically charm Xi Jinping into taking over the dialogue seems like mere speculation. Kissinger’s visit primarily serves Beijing’s efforts to find friendly vantage points in Zhongnanhai, while Xi is using Kissinger to send a message to the United States. Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng had discussion with Ely Ratner of the Pentagon, the US Undersecretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, to reinvigorate the cooled military-to-military dialogue. Even Xie Feng’s comments at the Aspen Security Forum suggest that America’s friends of China are struggling to express their “friendly views”. Chinese state media effectively used the Kissinger meeting to promote the views China wants in the United States. The hashtag “Xi Jinping meets Kissinger: We don’t forget our old friends” was the number one trend on Baidu. On Weibo, the hashtag “Kissinger is 100, but he can still fly to Beijing for a business trip” has been viewed 110 million times. Meanwhile, an unusual development sees Wang Yi take over Qin Gang’s position as director of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Wang Yi, present at the Kissinger meeting, stressed that the United States draws a clear line on “Taiwan independence separatist activities” and opposes “Taiwan independence”. Yi is embarking on a tour of four countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenyaand Turkey, which was originally slated for the missing Qin Gang. “Qin has a large number of enemies in the government,” a senior US official said. The Washington Postit’s Josh Rogin. Rumors suggest Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu could become the next foreign minister if Qin is ousted by Xi Jinping. Ma has received a lot of attention from Chinese state media in recent days, possibly in preparation for his elevation. If Qin is replaced, the world will lose a sympathetic Chinese official with an international outlook who could have risen in Chinese politics. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has postponed his visit in Beijing due to the lack of clear answers about Qin Gang’s disappearance. Despite initial optimism, the rebound of the Chinese economy after reopening in late 2022 is below expectations, with foreign direct investment falling to $20 billion in the first quarter from $100 billion, while projected by Mark Witzke of Rhodium Group. Goldman Sachs expects outflows from China to be higher than inflows for the first time in four decades. The founders of major Chinese companies, including Tencent and Xiaomi, are publishing editorials supporting Xi’s plans to revive the economy, but investors remain cautious about further regulatory moves. Beijing’s efforts to revive the economy are yielding only marginal results and weak growth may persist for an extended period. Also read: Chinese Foreign Minister missing, rumors of his affair with a journalist spread. Xi in trouble China in the world news India has rejected BYD’s proposal to invest $1 billion in a manufacturing plant for national security reasons, The economic period reported. BYD had proposed to implement a four-wheeled vehicle manufacturing plant in partnership with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. But the companies were denied approval by India’s Department of Commerce and the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Since 2020, the government has put in place investment screening measures targeting countries sharing a land border. Manufacturing BYD cars will potentially require issuing visas to Chinese workers and may involve data flows, which can create national security concerns. Wang Yi recently asked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to stop targeting Chinese companies. But the government playbook prevents Chinese companies from making inroads in strategic sectors, including automobiles and telecommunications. To read this week Beijing offers love, but Chinese entrepreneurs don’t buy it – Li Yuan A rich vein of EV metals could boost the Taliban and their new Chinese partners – Gerry Shih and Lorenzo Tugnoli The British Museum’s China’s Hidden Century exhibition is an incredible history lesson, whether you’re Chinese or not – Paul French The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He is currently MOFA Taiwan Fellow based in Taipei and tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal. (Edited by Prashant)

