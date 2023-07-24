Jokowi goes to Malang, Blusukan to the market to visit Pindad





MALANG, Investor.id – President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to Malang, East Java on Monday (24/7/2023). The President is due to visit Bululawang Market in PT Pindad, Malang. The President accompanied by Mrs. Iriana took off from Adi Soemarmo Airbase, Karanganyar Regency, Central Java Province, using Indonesia-1 Presidential Plane at around 08:05 WIB. The departure of the President and Mrs. Iriana to Abdulrachman Saleh Airbase, Malang Regency was released by the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo and his wife. Pangdam IV/Diponegoro TNI, Major General Widi Prasetijono and his wife, Central Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Ahmad Luthfi, Danlanud Adi Soemarmo, Marsma TNI Agus Setiawan and his wife, and Danrem 074/Warastratama, Col. Inf Ali Akhwan and his wife. According to the schedule, the President and his entourage will travel to Bululawang Market, Malang at 09:00 WIB. The president will check the prices of basic necessities and greet vendors at the market. Also, the President moved to visit PT Pindad, Turen District, Malang Regency. Here, Joko Widodo will visit the PT Pindad ammunition production plant. Jokowi will be joined by a number of ministers namely Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman, Military Commander V/Brawijaya Major General Farid Makruf and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa. President Jokowi’s visit to PT Pindad followed the meeting between the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the Minister of Defense and Minister of BUMN on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Bogor Palace. PT Pindad is a member of the public defense industry holding Defend ID and actively produces various defense equipment for the needs of TNI and Polri and has also produced a number of premium products such as weapons, ammunition and special vehicles. PT Pindad also produces industrial products such as excavators, tractors, commercial explosives, railway hooks, traction motors to generators. After visiting PT Pindad, President Jokowi is due to visit Rampal Square to inspect the MSME market. This agenda took place at 13:00 WIB. Editor: Parluhutan

