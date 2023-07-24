At least 15 dead, 19 missing after Indonesian ferry sinks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his hope that his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will visit Ankara next Friday, would be the start of a better phase in Turkish-Israeli relations.

Erdogan said, “We will hold our first meeting with Netanyahu in Ankara, and I hope this step will be the start of a much better phase in Turkish-Israeli relations.”

And the Turkish Presidency announced that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) will visit Ankara separately on Tuesday and Friday.

And she added, in a statement on Thursday, that during the meeting between President Erdogan and Netanyahu, relations between Turkey and Israel in all their dimensions will be reviewed, and measures to be taken to improve cooperation between the two parties will also be discussed, and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged.

Composite image of Netanyahu and Erdogan (Reuters)

On Friday, Erdogan commented, in statements to reporters accompanying him on his return trip from a Gulf tour that included Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, followed by a visit to the northern part of Cyprus, to what was reported by Israeli media in Hebrew regarding the focus during Netanyahu’s visit on the issue of transporting Israeli gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe via Turkey. “The most correct project is to transport natural gas to Europe via Turkey,” he said.

He added, “Because the costs of shipping natural gas from the Mediterranean to Europe are very high, when Israeli gas passes through Turkey, we will also have entered a profitable process in terms of its use for Turkey… Now, with this step we are about to take, we are establishing contact with Netanyahu for the first time… I hope this development will be the start of a warmer period in Turkish-Israeli relations.”

On Thursday, Netanyahu’s office announced that the meeting with Erdogan would be devoted to discussing the deepening of relations in tourism and business, following the resumption of diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkey last year.

He said that the Israeli Prime Minister will travel to Turkey on July 28, for a diplomatic visit, during which he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Political sources said, according to Israeli media: It is expected that there will be another important topic on the agenda, namely potential gas shipments to Turkey.

Irit Lilian, Israeli Ambassador to Trkiye (Israeli Foreign Ministry)

She added that the meeting followed moves by both sides to improve relations, exemplified by Netanyahu’s warm congratulations to Erdogan last May after his victory in Turkey’s presidential elections and his new five-year term.

Netanyahu’s office posted a tweet on his Twitter account, in English, in which he said, “We congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election… We hope that relations between us will continue to improve for the benefit of both our countries.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also congratulated Erdogan on his victory via a phone call, in which the two sides stressed the importance of continuing to work together to maintain stability, advance regional peace and deepen fruitful cooperation between the two countries, and also expressed their hope to meet soon.

The Israeli president visited Turkey in March 2022, 15 years after an Israeli president last visited Turkey.

Turkish-Israeli relations suffered a deterioration during the Netanyahu government, when Israeli naval forces attacked the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, while at sea to break the siege of the Gaza Strip, in late May 2010, when 10 Turkish citizens were killed as a result of the attack.

After this attack, relations between Turkey and Israel were broken for more than 5 years, which ended with the fulfillment of Turkish demands, which Ankara had stipulated to restore relations between the two countries, namely that the Israeli side issue an official apology, pay compensation to the families of the victims, in addition to allowing humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

Relations deteriorated again in 2018 amid Israeli practices against Palestinians and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, economic relations between Turkey and Israel were unaffected throughout this period, but instead continued to flourish in terms of trade and tourism.

And when the Netanyahu government fell and the government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid was elected in 2021, full diplomatic relations resumed.

Netanyahu is counting heavily on improved relations with Ankara after he returns to power, and he is using his invitation to visit Turkey, as well as Morocco, to fend off opposition criticism that he is behind Israel’s isolation.