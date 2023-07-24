Politics
At least 15 dead, 19 missing after Indonesian ferry sinks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his hope that his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will visit Ankara next Friday, would be the start of a better phase in Turkish-Israeli relations.
Erdogan said, “We will hold our first meeting with Netanyahu in Ankara, and I hope this step will be the start of a much better phase in Turkish-Israeli relations.”
And the Turkish Presidency announced that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) will visit Ankara separately on Tuesday and Friday.
And she added, in a statement on Thursday, that during the meeting between President Erdogan and Netanyahu, relations between Turkey and Israel in all their dimensions will be reviewed, and measures to be taken to improve cooperation between the two parties will also be discussed, and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged.
On Friday, Erdogan commented, in statements to reporters accompanying him on his return trip from a Gulf tour that included Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, followed by a visit to the northern part of Cyprus, to what was reported by Israeli media in Hebrew regarding the focus during Netanyahu’s visit on the issue of transporting Israeli gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe via Turkey. “The most correct project is to transport natural gas to Europe via Turkey,” he said.
He added, “Because the costs of shipping natural gas from the Mediterranean to Europe are very high, when Israeli gas passes through Turkey, we will also have entered a profitable process in terms of its use for Turkey… Now, with this step we are about to take, we are establishing contact with Netanyahu for the first time… I hope this development will be the start of a warmer period in Turkish-Israeli relations.”
On Thursday, Netanyahu’s office announced that the meeting with Erdogan would be devoted to discussing the deepening of relations in tourism and business, following the resumption of diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkey last year.
He said that the Israeli Prime Minister will travel to Turkey on July 28, for a diplomatic visit, during which he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Political sources said, according to Israeli media: It is expected that there will be another important topic on the agenda, namely potential gas shipments to Turkey.
She added that the meeting followed moves by both sides to improve relations, exemplified by Netanyahu’s warm congratulations to Erdogan last May after his victory in Turkey’s presidential elections and his new five-year term.
Netanyahu’s office posted a tweet on his Twitter account, in English, in which he said, “We congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election… We hope that relations between us will continue to improve for the benefit of both our countries.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog also congratulated Erdogan on his victory via a phone call, in which the two sides stressed the importance of continuing to work together to maintain stability, advance regional peace and deepen fruitful cooperation between the two countries, and also expressed their hope to meet soon.
The Israeli president visited Turkey in March 2022, 15 years after an Israeli president last visited Turkey.
Turkish-Israeli relations suffered a deterioration during the Netanyahu government, when Israeli naval forces attacked the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, while at sea to break the siege of the Gaza Strip, in late May 2010, when 10 Turkish citizens were killed as a result of the attack.
After this attack, relations between Turkey and Israel were broken for more than 5 years, which ended with the fulfillment of Turkish demands, which Ankara had stipulated to restore relations between the two countries, namely that the Israeli side issue an official apology, pay compensation to the families of the victims, in addition to allowing humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.
Relations deteriorated again in 2018 amid Israeli practices against Palestinians and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, economic relations between Turkey and Israel were unaffected throughout this period, but instead continued to flourish in terms of trade and tourism.
And when the Netanyahu government fell and the government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid was elected in 2021, full diplomatic relations resumed.
Netanyahu is counting heavily on improved relations with Ankara after he returns to power, and he is using his invitation to visit Turkey, as well as Morocco, to fend off opposition criticism that he is behind Israel’s isolation.
|
Sources
2/ https://globeecho.com/news/middle-east/at-least-15-dead-and-19-missing-after-a-ferry-sank-in-indonesia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Trump is gaining an advantage in the substantive battle for delegates | WDHN
- At least 15 dead, 19 missing after Indonesian ferry sinks
- Jokowi goes to Malang, Blusukan to the market to visit Pindad
- Cricket Australia consumes ‘hollow’ ash retention in rain in Manchester | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Gcc Adopts Slack as IT Services Adoption Declines, CIO News, Other CIOs
- Could a ‘revolutionary’ weight-loss drug be the silver bullet against obesity?
- Xi-Kissinger meeting sends direct message to US: Accommodate China, don’t contain it
- Manipur: Nation is watching, opposition alliance urges PM Modi to deliver full statement in parliament
- Afghan teenager arrives in US, but family left behind in Kabul : NPR
- Chinese city of youth, Chengdu, braces for World University Games
- When this search engine had the chance to buy Google for less than $1 million (and decided not to)
- New British Humanitarian Medal to honor UK disaster rescuers – BBC News