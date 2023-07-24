How Trump is gaining an edge in the substantive battle for delegates





NEW YORK (AP) Cast aside polls, fundraising numbers or Donald Trump’s name recognition as indicators of his early dominance in the Republican presidential race. He has what may prove to be the most important advantage in the race: a head start in winning the delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination.

While the delegate count won’t begin to take shape until voting begins next January, Trump’s edge in the race to win their votes takes years. Many state Republican parties changed their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more win-win contests and requiring candidates to get higher vote percentages to claim delegates. These changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blamed for his party’s lackluster performance in the 2022 election and turbulent years of his presidency.

As Trump makes another run for the White House, he has focused on the looming battle for delegates, according to people familiar with his efforts who requested anonymity to discuss strategy. He had regular discussions with state party chairmen, including being involved in many leadership races, and hosted delegations from Republican parties in Nevada, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania at his homes in Florida and New Jersey.

The moves are a sign of how Trump’s team is focusing on the crucial, if less glamorous, aspects of winning the GOP nomination. It’s a notable change from his first run for the White House in 2016, when his team of relatively newbie agents were unfamiliar with the minutia of the delegate contest and found themselves sometimes outflanked by better-prepared rivals, particularly Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

That doesn’t seem to be happening this time, as election experts say it looks like few other campaigns have been able to match Trump’s work in years.

They slept on the switch, election lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg said.

More than 2,000 party activists, insiders and elected officials make up the group of delegates who will vote at the Republican National Convention next summer to formally select a nominee. The rules governing the selection of delegates are determined by state parties, which have until October to submit their plans for next year’s elections.

Many of the proposed changes that are beginning to emerge in state parties appear to benefit the former president.

In Michigan, where the state’s GOP has become increasingly loyal to Trump, party leadership voted this year to change the state’s longstanding process of allocating all of its presidential delegates based on an open primary election. Under a new plan widely believed to benefit Trump, 16 of 55 state delegates will be awarded based on the results of a Feb. 27 primary. The other 39 will be distributed four days later at closed caucus meetings of party activists.

Other Republican parties are looking to move away from primary elections toward party-led caucuses, where Trump’s support among the party’s grassroots could put his rivals at a disadvantage.

In Idaho, one of the most Republican states in the country, a new law passed by the state legislature earlier this year eliminated the presidential primary process by moving state elections to May as lawmakers tried to consolidate the election calendar. The party’s state central committee decided last month to hold caucuses on March 2 instead.

In Nevada, the state’s Republican Party is mounting a legal battle to try to hold a party-run caucus instead of a state-run primary election. Party Chairman Michael McDonald said he had spoken with Trump’s team about the process and the ongoing lawsuit, but had not heard from the campaign of his most powerful rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Other changes in the works would reduce the potential for any last-minute maneuvers at the convention.

At least two states, Louisiana and Colorado, are proposing changes this year that would require delegates to vote for their nominee on a second ballot at the national convention in the unlikely event that no candidate has a majority on the first ballot.

Trump senior adviser Chris LaCivita said the campaign has been having conversations with state parties across the country about their delegate selection plans and is closely monitoring what its opponents are doing or not doing.

As an example of the effort, LaCivita cited a day trip he took to Las Vegas in May to speak to a rally of hundreds of Nevada Republicans.

We are aggressive at all levels and on all fronts,” he said. We don’t let anything stand a chance.

In 2016, Trump fought his way to clinch the GOP nomination despite having his campaign organized by Cruz’s team. When Cruz swept Colorado’s 34 delegates after a process where party insiders vote in a series of caucus meetings, Trump wrote an op-ed complaining about a rigged system. He threatened to sue after the primary in Louisiana, where he won a larger percentage of votes, but Cruz was close to picking up more delegates.

This time around, Trump is taking steps to cultivate ties with party insiders who could end up serving as delegates in 2024, making phone calls or, in some cases, chatting at large private dinner parties, like the one he hosted in Iowa in May attended by the state attorney general, local lawmakers and constituency organizers. A similar Trump reception in South Carolina saw 75 people including state Governor Henry McMaster, state lawmakers and party activists crammed into a stuffy tent.

From a tactical perspective, LaCivita said, “Where we are today is leaps and bounds from the campaign, a similar campaign, in 2016.

DeSantis has veterans from the Cruzs 2016 campaign working on his behalf.

Jeff Roe, who served as campaign manager for the Cruzs campaign, advises Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting the DeSantis campaign, but the organization is not involved in delegation strategy and does not currently plan to be, according to a person familiar with the effort who was not authorized to disclose internal strategy.

Sam Cooper, the political director of DeSantis’ campaign and another veteran of Cruz’s 2016 candidacy, said the Florida governor’s team is closely monitoring developments in the states regarding delegate selection plans.

The DeSantis campaign works to identify local party activists who could serve as delegates, but also specifically woos state lawmakers, who are typically active in their local GOP groups.

They’re substitutes for us on the court, Cooper said. But they are also close to the process.

The campaign boasts that more than 250 state lawmakers have endorsed DeSantis. The governor himself is very involved, Cooper said, and speaks directly to lawmakers, either on one-on-one calls or, as he did in June, on a Zoom call with more than 100 lawmakers across the country.

Cooper noted that DeSantis has made his own trips to speak in front of state and local GOP officials, appearing at 10 events in eight states since March and headlining fundraisers for Republican groups.

The DeSantis campaign declined to specify states where the campaign provided comment on a delegate selection plan, but Cooper said the campaign feels very good on the map.

We have not seen a state party or state make such an offbeat move that can only support one candidate or the other,” he said.

A potential opening for a challenger like DeSantis could be California, which has 169 delegates to hand out, more than any other state.

Thanks to changes Democrats passed in the state Capitol, California’s primary contest will take place on March 5, forcing the state’s GOP to modify its delegate plan to comply with national GOP rules for early contests.

The changes, which the states Republican Party is set to consider and approve at the end of this month, would award delegates in proportion to the candidates’ vote share, rather than awarding all delegates to the winner.

It could give a second-place candidate a chance to catch up, especially someone like DeSantis, who has made it a point to campaign in the state.

Bryan Watkins, chief operating officer and executive director of the California GOP, said the organization has been in touch with Republican campaigns about the proposed change.

As the state with the most delegates in the nation, CAGOP wants California to be a place where Republican presidential candidates will invest their time talking to our constituents and winning their support,” he said in a statement. “So we welcome feedback from campaigns and insights on how best to achieve this goal.”

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Steve Peoples in New York, Joey Cappelletti in Lansing, Michigan, Gabe Stern in Carson City, Nevada, and Adriana Gmez Licn in Miami contributed to this report.

