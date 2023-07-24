China: 11 dead after college gymnasium roof collapses





At least 11 people have died after the roof of a middle school gymnasium collapsed in heavy rain in the northeast Chinese city of Qiqihar, according to a BBC report. The incident happened while 19 people were in the gymnasium. While four managed to escape, 15 became trapped under the rubble. After rescuers arrived at the scene, all 15 people were pulled out, but only four survived the impact of the roof collapse. “The ceiling of the gymnasium has completely collapsed and the hall covers an area of ​​about 1,200 square meters,” state media CGTN reported. According to preliminary investigations, perlite, a form of volcanic glass that was piled on the roof, absorbed rainwater, causing the roof to collapse around 3:00 p.m. local time on Sunday July 23. Authorities launched a hunt to catch those who built the building and managed to apprehend one of them in no time. A further investigation is currently underway. A routine phenomenon in China This is not the first time a security incident has occurred in China. The country is notorious for such tragedies, mostly due to lax safety standards and poor rule enforcement. Last month, at least 31 people died and seven were seriously injured after a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yinchuan. The explosion was caused by a leaking liquefied gas tank inside the restaurant. Images and videos of the damaged building show blackened exteriors and debris lying throughout the area have gone viral on social media platforms. Even Chinese President Xi Jinping commented on the incident, calling it “heartbreaking”, and added that it was a “profound lesson”. According to CCTV, Xi arrested those responsible and ordered a nationwide security risk review and enhanced security supervision in key sectors. Similarly, in February, at least 53 people were killed while dozens were injured after a coal mine collapsed in Alxa League in Inner Mongolia. (With agency contributions)

