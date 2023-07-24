“Imran Khan is responsible for the economic crisis in Pakistan”, says Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehvbaz Sharirf blamed his predecessor Imran Khan for the country’s economic conditions, saying Khan’s corruption and poor governance were the root of the problem.

The Pakistani prime minister also blamed Khan for destroying the system for his political gains and for violating the IMF’s terms on the no-confidence motion. He also claimed that Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had destabilized relations with key allies and friendly countries.

Prime Minister Sharif also noted that everyone questioned him on why he took power when the country’s economy was ruined by the previous PTI government, ARY News reported.

The Pakistani prime minister also blamed Khan for the May 9 incidents, arguing that the attacks had been planned for more than a year with an evil attempt and intent to bring about a military coup. Sharif described the incident as a plot against Pakistan inside Pakistan and said the incidents exposed the PTI leader to the country.

Last month, Pakistan’s ISPR DG Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also called the May 9 incidents a plot against Pakistan, saying what the enemies couldn’t do in 76 years, a band of disbelievers and their enablers did.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, sparking protests from his supporters and subsequent attacks on Pakistani military and government installations. Supporters of Khan’s PTI party vandalized more than 20 military and government facilities, including the Corps Commander House in Lahore, Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time.

Imran Khan came to power via rigged elections: Pakistani PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Sunday that Imran Khan’s PTI came to power in 2018 following a rigged election. He argued that the general public would avenge the rigging of 2018 by defeating the “political charades” of Imran Khan’s PTI in the next general election.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for several development projects in Faisalabad, Prime Minister Sharif said the people of Faisalabad would support the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates and help defeat Khan’s PTI.

July 24, 2023

