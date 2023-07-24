Famous Ramayan Dipika Chikhlia visits Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of filming and expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Modi





Image Source: FILE IMAGE Dipika Chikhlia with PM Modi Dipika Chikhlia paid his paid bow to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The actress, who is known for playing Sita in Raman and Sagars Ramayan, visited Ayodhya for the first time, to shoot for her new show, Dhartiputra Nandini. She was clicked offering prayers at the temple. After the darshan, she expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he had done a lot for the sanatanis since he came to power. She was left in awe of the statue of Lord Rams. Dipika congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi According to ANI, Dipika said, “After Prime Minister Modi came to power, he did a lot for the sanatanis (followers of santana dharma) and this should have happened a long time ago, but better late than never. However, the place that is God’s territory and a site of pilgrimage must have significance. Dipika’s experience While sharing her experience after Lord Rams’ darshan, she added, “It was beyond my imagination that I saw so much divine light in Lord Rams’ face; it was beyond my understanding, I did not see it anywhere, and tears flowed from my eyes when I saw it yesterday. I knew this is Lord Rams’ birthplace, so Ram ji is present here. es who visit Ram Lalla. About Dipika Dipika Chikhlia made her debut as a lead actress in Sun Meri Laila (1983), alongside Raj Kiran and three Hindi films “Rupaye Dus Karod”, “Ghar Ka Chiraag” and “Khudai”. She was part of Dada Daadi Ki Kahani TV series in 1985. She also worked in ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’. Later in 1987, she played the female lead role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan. Currently, she is busy filming for Dhartiputra Nandini show. ALSO READ: Dipika Chikhlia REACTS to ‘Adipurush’ controversy, says ‘Ramayana is not for entertainment…’ ALSO READ:Dipika Chikhlia Releases Video As ‘Sita’ Amid Adipurush Controversy, Fans Say ‘Nobody Can Replace You’ Latest entertainment news

