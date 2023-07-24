How Trump maneuvered his GOP rivals into a tortured position in his legal battles





Washington CNN—

Even if former President Donald Trump is indicted for the third time, his dominance over the Republican race for the White House is unlikely to be shaken due to the years he spent shattering his constituents’ trust in institutions that challenge his power.

The Republican front-runner maneuvered his main rivals into an impossible position: a tortured balancing act of trying to leverage Trump’s responsibilities without alienating his staunch supporters in the primary.

If they fail to criticize his multiple misadventures, they ignore a factor that could call into question their possible candidate in the legislative elections. But so far, there’s been no indication that two and possibly more lawsuits threatening Trump will convince most GOP primary voters there’s too much risk to name.

The ex-presidents’ skill at turning the GOP primary battle into a political Catch-22 helps explain why no one in the bloated field of presidential candidates has yet built critical momentum in an effort to rob him of a third successive Republican nomination.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all cases. But the failure of rivals like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence to exploit the possibility of potential Trump convictions also raises a perilous question for their party. Does the GOP risk nominating a candidate loved by millions of its supporters but who could once again scare off moderate voters in swing states and hand the Democrats the win?

The GOP candidates’ dilemma over how to deal with Trump will be highlighted Friday night when the bulk of the ground is expected at a Republican Party dinner in Iowa, the first state to vote in the nomination race early next year. With Trump threatening to boycott the first GOP debate next month, the rally could be a rare opportunity to compare frontrunner and foe at the same event.

The GOP nomination race has effectively been frozen since last week as Trump and his opponents wait to see if special counsel Jack Smith will indict the former president in his criminal investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election. Trump announced on his social media platform that he had received a target letter, which usually results in charges.

Any conventional political candidate in such a position would have had their White House hopes dashed years ago. Yet twice impeached and already twice indicted Trump, the first president to challenge America’s tradition of peaceful transfers of power, seems more popular than ever among Republicans.

In a CNN/SSRS poll last month, he had the support of 47% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters. DeSantis was at 26% and no other candidate reached double the figures. Trump also enjoyed fundraising spikes after previous indictments, according to a CNN analysis of donations detailed above $200.

While Trump’s campaign is pushing a narrative that his legal troubles are all the result of politicized investigations designed to keep him out of power, his current strength is not simply a short-term reaction to adverse events. It is rooted in its years of undermining legal, political and media institutions that tell a factual version of events that conflict with its own lies.

Since jumping into the 2016 presidential race, Trump has built an alternate reality for his supporters that remains key to his political shield in the GOP now. The former real estate mogul and reality TV star rose to power serving as an avatar for resentment against perceived elites and institutions in Washington.

His work to undermine elections, meanwhile, goes back years. He, for example, claimed massive fraud that robbed him of a popular vote victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 despite winning the presidency. In his first hours in the White House, Trump accused the media of wrongly understating the size of his inaugural crowd. In hindsight, this was an early attempt to use the power of the presidency to tarnish the Washington media and poison the very notion of truth among its supporters.

This campaign culminated with his warning to supporters in 2018 to ignore factual journalism with the words: What you see and what you read is not what happens.

Trump also consistently discredited government power centers that sought to hold him in check, frequently clashing with the Justice Department and the FBI during the Russia investigation. Today, the bureau, one of the most conservative agencies in the U.S. government, is viewed with contempt by GOP voters, meaning its investigations of Trump, his hoarding of classified documents at his Florida compound and his behavior in the run-up to the Capitol insurrection, are immediately seen as biased by his supporters.

Most GOP candidates have now vowed to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, despite the fact he is a Republican serving a 10-year term designed to insulate him from political interference. Smith has meanwhile become the latest law enforcement figure, after former special counsel Robert Mueller fired FBI Director James Comey and Wray to feel the whipping of Trump’s tongue. They are mean people. Deranged, I call them deranged, said the former chairman of the special council and his team last week.

As president, Trump built his connection with voters by behaving like an insurgent within his own administration, never forgetting that his appeal hinged on not becoming the kind of establishment figure they despised. He has tracked down conservatives who have spoken out against his attacks on the Constitution and the law, such as former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

Pro-Trump House Republicans are now holding hearings meant to prove his claims that the government is politically weaponized against him. And as a sign of his enduring power, Trump got House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to agree to consider legislation to reverse his two impeachments, even though such votes would make no constitutional sense. Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mocked McCarthy during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, saying Donald Trump was the puppeteer. And what does he do all the time but shine the light on the strings? She added: These people look pathetic.

As Trump vows to run to save America, his campaign is looking more and more like a campaign to save himself, as he is the first former president in US history to be indicted. This happened initially in a case stemming from an alleged silent money payment made to an adult film actress and then an alleged mishandling of classified documents after she left office.

His legal strategy has become indistinguishable from his political strategy as he and his attorneys argue that every case against him is an example of political persecution aimed at preventing him from reclaiming the White House.

He also doubled down on the call that brought him to power in the first place the idea that he is taking the heat to protect his supporters from a deep, swampy government they despise while promising retaliation if he wins a second term.

Whenever radical left democrats, Marxist communists and fascists accuse me, I consider it a great sign of courage, Trump said at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington last month. I stand accused for you, and I believe you represent over 200 million people who love our country.

Despite the danger for rivals to openly criticize Trump, there may be a small opening for them. Some polls, for example, show that a significant number of GOP voters who liked his presidency are willing to support someone else. But the thorough criticism does not play. The race’s most vocal critics, like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, have fared poorly in GOP primary polls so far.

DeSantis attempted to solve this conundrum by implicitly criticizing Trump for his swirling scandals and claiming he would be more effective at enacting Trump-style policies than the former president himself.

In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN last week, he suggested that Trump’s obsession with the past left his party stuck there too. But DeSantis also assures Trump voters that he is not going after the ex-president. He told Russell Brand on his podcast last week that the January 6, 2021, mob attack on Congress by Trump supporters was not an insurrection or a plan to somehow overthrow the United States government.

Haley was more explicit in holding Trump responsible for the general election, saying last week: That’s why I’m running because we need a new generational leader. We cannot continue to deal with this drama or deal with the negativity. We can’t keep dealing with all of this.

Pence has a near impossible task, seeking to claim credit for the Trump-Pence administration while refuting Trump’s claims that he had the power as vice president in 2021 to overturn the congressional election result. Pence attempted to thread that needle on the State of the Union on Sunday by sparking sentiment among Republicans that Trump is not getting equal treatment under the law.

But he added: Let me be very clear: President Trump got it wrong that day. And he’s still wrong to say that I had the right to annul the election.

