Politics
US official reveals China talks during PM’s state visit
During their meeting in the Oval Office last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden spent a lot of time discussing China and its leader Xi Jinping, as confirmed by a senior administration official familiar with the discussion.
According to the unnamed senior administration official, the majority of the time spent in the Oval Office meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden was spent in conversations about China.
They discussed their personal experiences with Xi Jinping, knowing him for a long time and making efforts to establish a relationship with him, but ultimately feeling unsuccessful in their efforts, report by a news agency said.
“In reality…it’s not (China) the glue of our relationship, but it’s one of the factors and I think we’re going to have that glue for a long time to come,” said an official familiar with talks between the two leaders last month.
Prime Minister Modi and President Biden met for three consecutive days from June 21-23 during the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the United States.
During the visit, President Biden warmly welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the White House on the morning of June 22, followed by a state dinner in the evening.
The two leaders spent more than eight hours together during this day.
India and the United States share the belief that China poses a significant threat to national security.
The Biden administration recognizes India’s proactive approach to dealing with Beijing and considers it ahead of Washington in this regard.
A few weeks ago, Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights, met the Dalai Lama in New Delhi. This meeting provoked a strong reaction from the Chinese government.
According to the official, the Indians have shown a proactive approach to counter the Chinese threat. They have taken steps such as banning TikTok and building mobile networks without Chinese equipment, setting an example of risk reduction. This makes them critical in the current situation.
He also mentioned that while Indians still rely on Chinese products, they see China as an irritant in G-20 discussions. Russia is also seen as a challenge. India strives to bring all stakeholders together and maintain a balance.
The official pointed out that the relationship between India and the United States is currently at its strongest point. Following Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the bond between the two countries has deepened to an unprecedented level in the President’s memory.
In India, Prime Minister Modi and America enjoy a high level of popularity. The official noted that there is a large reservoir of goodwill towards Americans in India and a strong desire to further strengthen the bond between the two nations.
According to him, the reflection of progress is not only seen at the highest level, but also at government-to-government, business-to-business and person-to-person levels.
He compared the bridge between India and America, stating that while the bridge from India to America is strong and stable, the bridge from America to India has been like a rope bridge with planks missing. However, the official believes this is starting to change due to the increasing number of high profile visits to India.
He noted that there is a frequent presence of top US government officials in India, with CEOs also visiting regularly. The official mentions that while some have better strategies than others, there is a rush to India from various companies.
He further highlights India’s rapid progress, comparing it to China’s growth 15 years ago. India is lifting people out of poverty and into the middle class at a faster rate than China.
The official points to various measures, such as India overtaking China as the top source of student visas and the record level of investment, which made the United States India’s top trading partner for the first time.
“It’s the most important country in many ways for them and it’s becoming one of the most important. The president has said it’s one of the most important relationships we have. Privately he expressed…it’s the most important relationship we have, at least in terms of growth and going forward,” the official said.
