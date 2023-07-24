Rishi Sunak’s Tory MPs want a summer of passion… from him – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

LONDON Rishi Sunak hopes to take his first summer vacation in five years. He’s going to need it.

The British Prime Minister, known for his punitive work ethic, is heading into the Westminster summer break with enough to focus on his day job.

Last week his Conservative party, currently lagging in national opinion polls, suffered two heavy by-election losses. And, while he has managed to cling on to Boris Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge, few believe it is a sign of a major Tory resurgence.

They have at least one straw to hold on to,’ Anthony Wells, head of research at YouGov, said of the Conservatives’ Uxbridge result. “It’s not a very good straw, but if you’re in a storm, you hang on to what you can.

As Tory MPs flee Westminster and return to their constituencies to listen to voters, there is a feeling the Prime Minister must use his summer wisely and return with a fiery plan to save the skin of the party.

Incremental change and saying we’ve got the show back on the road won’t work,” said James Frayne, a former Conservative adviser who runs newsgroup agency Public First. “We’ve gone way beyond that because we’re getting to the point where people aren’t listening anymore.”

Passionate project

Sunak’s big argument was to bring stability to the country and the party after years of psychodrama under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and, for the most part, that still counts in his favour.

But his baccalaureate remains formidable. The Sunak government is still trying to get the cost of living under control, ease pressure on the national health service, settle labor disputes, calm rising mortgage costs and stop the continued crossing of the Channel by migrants in small boats.

As doctor and dentist appointment shortages weigh on many voters, a former minister observed: “At the end of the day, what we see is a whole host of almost every policy area hit by economic challenges.

Amidst all this, there are concerns, heightened by the kick his party took in two of three by-election results last week, that Sunak’s speech simply isn’t changing minds. Lingering doubts about his leadership persist, with his colleagues frequently describing him as technocratic and lacking political bite.

A member of the newly formed group of neo-con MPs said while they were eager to see more home building, what I’m desperate to hear is more passion.

This being the Conservative Party, talk of a challenge to Sunak hasn’t entirely gone away either, even though the Conservatives have gone through three prime ministers in the space of a year. A staunchly anti-Sunak MP said following the by-election the Tories needed a new leader and were starting to discuss who that might be as the election shows he is not getting through and [Labour’s Keir] Starmer is beatable.

Tory members fear Sunak’s speech simply won’t change minds across Britain | Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Even those who reject the idea of ​​changing leaders would love to see a dramatic gear change. It’s something Sunak seemed to acknowledge when he assured a meeting of backbench MPs last week that he would come back with this grand plan in September.

A supporting MP who was at the meeting said: He was very good at laying out the reasons for joy, but they are very professional and he understands that they need to be fleshed out into a vision.

The same MP suggested a two-step approach on Sunak’s part: emphasizing already demonstrated competence; then more optimistic discussions about what the Conservatives can offer if the country sticks to the plan and the economy improves. They cited the promise of tax cuts, help lowering the cost of childcare and job creation as potential silver linings for voters.

Others doubt that a checklist will do the trick. It goes beyond issue-based politics,” said focus group expert Frayne. “There is now a pervasive sense of failure, drift and blame on the government, so it is difficult to recoup it through progress on any particular issue.

The party is also concerned that Sunak’s perceived passion deficit is currently being addressed elsewhere in his government.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is seen as a pragmatist like his boss. Interior Minister Suella Braverman deals with the sole issue of immigration. Party chairman Greg Hands is well-liked but gentle. And Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, considered a good communicator, is necessarily out of the country most of the time.

MPs hope an impending cabinet reshuffle will deliver a more impactful line-up ahead of the next general election, with more air time for Cleverly and Defense Minister James Heappey, as well as promotions for young ambassadors such as Laura Trott and Claire Coutinho.

old hands

The No10 appears to be aware that he also lacks experienced advisers behind the scenes. Sunak’s team tried to recruit some of the most experienced chefs who served under David Cameron and Theresa May. Henry de Zoete, a Cameron-era educational aide, was recruited by Number 10 last month as Sunak’s artificial intelligence adviser.

When it comes to rallying the troops, Sunak isn’t entirely out of gear either. Slowing inflation and the passage of a landmark bill to curb immigration allow MPs to tell voters that they are making progress.

There has been a real sense of a mood swing within the Tory Party over the inflation figures, said Tory counterpart Robert Hayward, pointing to a lower than expected inflation rate revealed last week. There may now be an opportunity to turn attention to the future in a way that there has not been until now.

Keeping Uxbridge has also given hope to some MPs who are now wondering what local issue they could campaign on to counter the grim national trend. Hands, the Conservative chairman, voices the opinion of many Conservatives that there is still a real lack of enthusiasm for Starmer.

Buoyed by victory in the by-election, Tory ministers also pledged on Sunday to take the lead on a series of bold policies designed to tackle climate change and pollution.

When it comes to rallying the troops, Sunak is not entirely without equipment | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Either way, Sunak’s summer vacation promises only a brief respite in what looks to be a trying year ahead.

MPs will return in September for the final push ahead of the next prime minister-led election, so far lacking the flash of inspiration they need to spur them on.

Eleni Courea, Annabelle Dickson and Aggie House contributed reporting.