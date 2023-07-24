Manipur BJP MP Paolienlal Haokip rips PM Modi for handling ethnic violence





A BJP MP from Manipur has publicly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s handling of the current situation in Manipur. Denouncing the time taken by Prime Minister Modi to finally address the nation regarding the ethnic clashes in Manipur, BJP MP Paolienlal Haokip said, “Forget about 79 days, for such magnitude of violence, even a week is a long time.” The harsh criticism leveled at PM Modi came during Haokip’s recent interview with Newslaundry. Prime Minister Modi condemned the violence in Manipur as recently as July 20, nearly 79 days after ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis erupted in the state. The Prime Minister’s first public reaction to the violence came a day after a video showing two Kuki women paraded naked by a crowd of Meitei men surfaced on social media earlier this week. Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s US state visit amid raging violence in Manipur, Haokip said he believed the leader had “completely misplaced” priorities. The BJP MP claimed he was unsuccessful in his attempt to reach the Prime Minister ahead of the visit. He further said that it was a “minimum of humanity” to pay attention to solving the problem of those killed. We have requested, as representatives of the people, a meeting with the Prime Minister. There was no response. Until today, we are still waiting for the opportunity to tell him about the seriousness of the situation, he added. Haokip is among 10 Kuki MPs who in a letter demanded a “separate administration”, citing the Manipur state government CM N Biren Singh’s “dismal failure to protect” the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi tribal groups. They claimed that “the unrelenting violence which began on May 3, 2023, perpetrated by the Meiteis majority, tacitly supported by the existing government of Manipur against the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi hill tribes, has already divided the state and effected a total separation from Manipur. He further stated that he believed CM Biren Singh’s claim that he was unaware of the Kuki women’s sexual assault case was a “cover-up”. The legislator also accused “the Meitei militia alongside the police commandos” of “99% of the violence”. Speaking on the non-alignment with his party on the issue, Haokip said, “On some issues… We as a country have to learn to cross party lines.”

