Joko Widodo Becomes Inspector of 63rd HBA Ceremony, Attorney General Expresses Appreciation – Rakyat News
RAKYAT.NEWS, JAKARTA – The Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia, ST Burhanudin personally and as an institutional representative, expressed his pride and high appreciation for the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, as the inspector of ceremonies within the framework of the 63rd Bhakti Adhyaksa (HBA) Day, which carries the theme of firm and humane application of laws in the protection of national development.
According to him, President Joko Widodo’s message which was read during the ceremony will serve as a guideline for all Adhyaksa staff wherever they are.
“A special message not to commit shameful acts, abuse authority including not playing drafts and entrusting imported/exported goods is a serious concern that needs to be implemented,” ST Burhanudin stressed on Monday (7/24/2023).
The Attorney General emphasized that he would be at the forefront of action and that it was the commitment of all Adhyaksa staff to have zero tolerance for any violations.
Amid high public confidence and strong performance, ST Burhanudin sees this as a time and an opportunity to transform both law enforcement and community service, as well as implement humanistic programs to be present and bring benefits to society.
Not only that, he said, the presence of President Joko Widodo was not merely a representation of the President as the leader of law enforcement in this country, but also a commitment to support the eradication of corruption and the upholding of human law which had been carried out by the office of the Attorney General and other law enforcement agencies.
Furthermore, the attorney general said that the president’s appreciation would not make us arrogant, but that we should strengthen ourselves as law enforcement officers who the public can trust.
Creating professional and honest law enforcement, recovering state finances is the goal of law enforcement, creating a just and peaceful society is the embryo of legal awareness itself, he stressed.
In particular, the Attorney General expressed his gratitude to the public who have always supported every program of the Attorney General related to the public interest.
“Apologies as there are still elements of the Attorney General’s office who are still carrying out detrimental actions to the society, all this will become the commitment of all Adhyaksa employees to improve in the future so that they become better and useful to the society,” he said.
In addition, the Attorney General issued Seven Daily Ordinances of the Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia for 2023, as guidelines for Adhayaksa work units and staff across Indonesia to optimize the duties and powers of the Attorney General, namely actualizing a way of life that reflects the values of Tri Krama Adhyaksa both in performing their duties and socializing in society.
“Enhancing social awareness, interacting and communicating with the community in every implementation of duties and authorities as well as social life,” he hoped.
Then, Realize a unified, structured and measurable legal analysis model in each settlement of case processing, carry out law enforcement and case settlement procedurally and thoroughly, Strengthen management and administrative capacity as a means to support the implementation of the main tasks and functions of the prosecutor’s office.
“Optimize the synergy between the sectors to materialize the success of the institutional achievements, maintain the neutrality of the personnel by hosting the simultaneous elections in 2024”, he concluded.
