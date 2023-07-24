How Europe could play tough with Turkey on Cyprus

Tourists look at a wall blocking a road and a banner showing a divided Cyprus in the UN buffer zone which divides the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish-occupied northern islands, in the capital Nicosia July 20, 2023. Cyprus marked the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion on July 20. [Petros Karadjias/AP]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is riding high after extorting Europe and forcing not only Sweden but also NATO to humiliate themselves as suppliants yielding to extortion. For the first time, NATO accepted in its documents Turkey’s terrorism label for organizations that neither NATO nor Europe consider terrorists. Meanwhile, the Islamic State, a Syrian organization affiliated with Al-Qaeda, and members of US-designated terrorist organizations roam freely in Istanbul and Ankara.

The terrorist link with Turkey is increasingly a threat to European security. Last month, for example, Cyprus halted an Iranian terror attack targeting Israeli and Jewish interests on the island. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has used Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus as a staging ground. Turkish intelligence and soldiers crawl over the Turkish occupied area. No one can enter without permission from the Turkish intelligence services. To believe that Turkey was unaware of the Iranian presence is naive. Northern Cyprus may have once been a sleepy manifestation of a frozen conflict, but today it is a growing security problem.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson have undermined Europe’s commitment to democracy and freedom, but Europe should not allow Erdogan to have the last word or walk away victorious in the eyes of the Turkish people. It is time for Europe to go on the offensive to roll back Turkey’s illegal occupation of Cyprus. Europe has many potential arrows in its political quiver.

Ban visa violators: Part of Turkey’s understanding after Vilnius is that its European Union membership aspirations will get a boost in return for agreeing to lift its anti-Swedish veto. It is inadmissible that Turkey should receive any integration into Europe while it continues to occupy a Member State. If the European Union is serious about defending itself, it must state a policy. Since any non-EU citizen using Ercan International Airport in the occupied area illegally enters the European Union, they would face a permanent ban on Schengen and EU visas and the revocation of EU work permits. All other countries punish illegal immigrants; there is no reason for Cyprus to be an exception. Russians, Turks, Iranians and Israelis who do not respect Cypriot sovereignty should pay the price.

Turkish Airlines and Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines fly to and seek to cash in on the tourist trade of northern Cyprus. Europe should not tolerate this

Shut down Turkish Airlines and Pegasus: Turkish Airlines and low-cost airlines Pegasus Airlines serve and seek to profit from the tourist trade in Northern Cyprus. Europe should not tolerate this. It’s time for Europe to demand: You either fly to Europe or support the Cypriot occupation, but you don’t do both. There are also strategic reasons for sanctioning Turkish Airlines. It is not just the flag bearer of Turkey, but it is the flag bearer of Erdoganism. The state owns 49% of the company, but Erdogan’s allies and cutouts dominate the rest. After phone intercepts a decade ago exposed airlines’ involvement in covert arms shipments to Nigeria, European security agencies would be negligent in thinking Turkish Airlines would not smuggle into Europe. Erdogan also used the airline to ferry refugees to Belarus, where he used their presence on the Polish border to blackmail Brussels. If Europe really wanted to end Turkey’s occupation of Cyprus and irredentist claims against Greece and Bulgaria, it would ban Turkish Airlines from its airspace and airports. Erdogan could threaten to return the favor against European carriers, but that would be an empty bluff. With Turkey’s economy on life support, can Erdogan really afford European tourists to completely bypass Turkey? If he tried, there are plenty of Greek beaches and resorts that could accommodate the influx of tourists.

Shutter the offices of Northern Cyprus: The so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is an illicit entity and, after the latest Iranian plot, is also a terrorist Trojan horse in Europe. That it maintains offices in Brussels, London, Geneva, Stockholm, Berlin, Strasbourg, Budapest and Helsinki is a disgrace to its European hosts who should do nothing to condone its claims of statehood or even legitimacy. These offices have no diplomatic value. The occupation regime cannot sign a letter without the prior approval of the Turkish intelligence services or the Turkish General Staff. If Europe takes its territorial integrity seriously and stands up against aggression, it is time to stop sending mixed messages. Europe should close all northern Cypriot offices and adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards Turkish irredentism.

Erdogan likes to play hardball with Europe. It is time for European leaders to show that they can reciprocate.

Michael Rubin is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.