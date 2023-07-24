Fox Business Poll: Trump has dominant lead in South Carolina GOP primary





Trafalgar Group founder and chief pollster Robert Cahaly discusses developments in the 2024 presidential election primary season on Mornings with Maria.

Former President Donald Trump won South Carolina’s 2016 Republican primary by 10 points and could be set to crush those results in 2024.

A new Fox Business poll on the GOP nomination race shows Trump with a 34-point lead in Palmetto State as more than half believe he is the candidate most likely to defeat President Biden.

The new poll, released Sunday, finds nearly half of South Carolina’s likely Republican primary voters support Trump in the 2024 primary contest (48%). That number is slightly higher (51%) among those who say they will definitely vote in the Feb. 24 primary.

Far behind are former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 14%, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 13% and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott at 10%. No other candidate reaches double-digit support.

DESANTIS CALLS ON STATE TO INVESTIGATE AB INBEV FOR DEFAULT SHAREHOLDERS PUSHING ‘RADICAL SOCIAL IDEOLOGIES’

“Even though it’s still early days, Trump is the proverbial 800-pound gorilla in this race,” says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the Fox Business poll with Democrat Chris Anderson. “The initial challenge is to see who can become the non-Trump nominee, and in South Carolina it’s currently a three-way race between DeSantis, Haley and Scott.”

Trump sees his strongest support among those who identify as very conservative (57%), voters under 45 (55%), voters without a college degree (53%), rural voters (52%) and white evangelicals (51%).

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S ON THE SIDE – YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

Like Trump, DeSantis’ strongest support comes from those who are very conservative, while for Haley and Scott it comes from moderates.

When asked their second choice, Trump supporters opt for DeSantis (33%), Scott (17%) and Haley (15%). DeSantis supporters choose Trump (38%), Scott (29%) and Haley (19%). Scott (38%) is the second choice among Haley supporters.

Seventy-two percent of GOP primary voters say it’s extremely important that the candidate they support can defeat Biden while 62% say it’s extremely important that their candidate shares their point of view.

Still, Trump leads among both groups (eligibility vs. shared opinion) by more than 40 points.

Overall, and regardless of how they plan to vote, 51% of SC GOP primary voters think Trump is the one who can defeat Biden next November. DeSantis is next at 17%, with no others reaching double digits.

When asked how they feel about voting for certain candidates, nearly 6 in 10 say they would “definitely” support Trump (57%), while 3 in 10 say the same for Haley (28%), Scott (28%) and DeSantis (27%).

Former Vice President Mike Pence (38%) wins the dubious distinction of having the highest share saying they would “never” vote for him. Another 2 in 10 say the same about businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (22%), Trump (21%), DeSantis and Haley (20% each).

Just over half of primary voters say economic issues such as inflation, jobs and taxes will be most important in deciding their vote for the nomination (51%). Foreign/defense policy issues, immigration issues like border security, and social issues like abortion, religion, and gender bonding come in second at 12% each. Populist issues such as corruption and elite power rank low at 7%.

The first Republican presidential primary debate of 2024 will be hosted by Fox News and is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wis., but in a July 16 interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump said he hasn’t “really made up his mind” about whether to participate.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

By a nearly 2-to-1 margin, GOP primary voters think a candidate choosing to skip the debate shows weakness (57%) as opposed to strength (29%). The majority of Haley (73%) and DeSantis (71%) supporters believe this shows weakness, as do a plurality of Trump supporters (46% weakness vs. 40% strength).

CLICK HERE FOR TOP LINE AND CROSSTABS

Conducted July 15-19, 2023, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox Business poll includes interviews with registered South Carolina voters randomly selected from a statewide voter registry and spoke to live pollsters on landlines and cellphones. Respondents were selected to identify 808 likely participants in the 2024 South Carolina Republican primary. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/fox-business-poll-trump-commanding-lead-south-carolina-gop-primary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos