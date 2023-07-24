Analysis: China’s standing with foreign investors falls flat as incentives shrink

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) – China is scrambling to revive foreign investment in its financially troubled cities and provinces as foreign companies remain wary of political risks and new incentives fall far short of the sweeteners once used to attract foreign money.

With their coffers depleted after an economically deadly pandemic and housing crisis, local authorities have scrambled to find new sources of revenue, with foreign investment particularly coveted.

In March, Premier Li Qiang declared China open for business again, and since then provinces and cities from Sichuan to Chaozhou have sent delegations around the world to present and invite investors to rare symposia.

However, foreign industry executives and lobbyists say the incentives offered by many local governments are far less attractive than they were a decade ago, when companies could easily get subsidies or free land use and the regulatory environment seemed more predictable.

“It is clear that the Chinese side is taking the lead with international engagement,” said Kiran Patel, senior director of the China-Britain Business Council. He cited five meetings between their London office and Chinese local government delegations in late June.

But “there is still a lot of work to be done to warm up or reheat interest in China,” he warned.

The charm offensive contrasts with Beijing’s more hawkish overtures about dominating supply chains and President Xi Jinping’s heightened focus on national security.

Dollar-denominated foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 5.6% in January-May from the same period last year, despite the end of strict COVID-related restrictions, as the post-pandemic recovery in the world’s second-largest economy faltered.

China’s Commerce Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

BENEFITS, NOT INCENTIVES

Noah Fraser, chief executive of the Canada China Business Council, said his organization had also been the target of a “charm offensive” from municipal, provincial and regional authorities, but most of them understood that the money would not be forthcoming and that projects would have to be self-funded.

“They’ll be friendly, they’ll be open-minded, but I don’t suspect they’ll have a lot of financial capital to move around,” he said. “So I think any equity or any asset will be…in the relationships and permissions that take the bureaucracy out.”

Senior executives from three major Western firms who Reuters spoke to on condition of anonymity said they were also unconvinced after discussing potential investments with local authorities.

“(The incentives) aren’t worth engaging our finance team, it’s public affairs work, as it’s a conversation we’re having with local government, but it won’t affect the company’s investment or operational decisions,” one of the executives said.

He added that while in the past his company had been offered corporate tax exemptions and land deals to make new investments, an eastern Chinese government recently only offered him a personal income tax deal for senior executives worth 6 million yuan.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an incentive. It’s a benefit. But would our company stay in China forever for 6 million yuan? No.”

PART OF THE SYSTEM

Local authorities perform a delicate balancing act when seeking foreign investment and dealing with critical issues regarding Xi’s security policies.

Many foreign companies have expressed concerns about the changing business environment in China, which in recent years has been marked by a crackdown on advisory firms affecting how investors can perform their due diligence, as well as new data and anti-espionage laws.

Analysts say there is now very little tolerance for deviations from the Chinese Communist Party’s thinking on business, which has forced many foreign companies to rethink their approach to China.

“I think (Li Qiang) wants and intends to bring back inbound investment, but he’s a loyal person and so if he were to be asked to lock down Shanghai again or do something that’s not good for business, he would do it,” said Agatha Kratz, director of Rhodium Group, a China-focused consultancy.

One of the three leaders, whose employer is a foreign automaker, said he was surprised by how officials repeatedly referred to Xi’s policy of self-reliance and self-reinforcement during a recent meeting in a southern Chinese city.

“As far as the macroeconomic situation is concerned, there is nothing local governments can do to reassure foreign investors. In fact, they are part of the system,” he said.

Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Brenda Goh and Sam Holmes

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.