Qureshi and Umar will appear today before Cipher JIT





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan’s top Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar will appear today [Monday] before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) led by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigates the Cipher Gate scandal pursuant to a cabinet subcommittee decision.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi – deputy chairman of the PTI, who served as the country’s foreign minister during the party’s rule between August 2018 and April 2022 – will appear before the team at 11am at the FIA ​​headquarters in the federal capital.

Asad Umar, who served as PTI general secretary until May 24 when he resigned following a crackdown on the former ruling party, will appear before the team at noon.

The JIT also issued an opinion to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who was invited to appear before the Inquiry Committee on Tuesday at noon.

The JIT is investigating the cabinet leadership who alleges that former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his associates and his former principal secretary undermined national security and state interests by directly revealing classified information – diplomatic encryption – without proper authorization.

She also accuses them of misuse and unauthorized retention of the encrypted telegram.

On March 27, 2022, ahead of a vote of no confidence that resulted in his ousting, Imran Khan took a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it to crowds attending a massive public meeting in Islamabad, saying it was proof of an emerging “international conspiracy” to overthrow his government.

Addressing the nation on March 31, 2022, the former prime minister discussed the “threatening letter” which allegedly showed “evidence” of a foreign plot to overthrow his government.

Then, in what seemed like a slip, he named the United States as the country behind the threat. “…the letter said the motion of no confidence was tabled even before it was tabled, which means the opposition was in touch with them,” he alleged.

He said the memo was against him, not against the government. “…he said if the motion of no confidence passes, Pakistan will be forgiven. If not, there will be consequences.”

Imran Khan claimed that it was an “official letter which was communicated to the Pakistani ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting”.

Read more: ‘Political’ use of encryption can lead to 14 years in prison, justice minister says

Last week, on July 19, former prime minister Imran Khan’s principal secretary, Azam Khan, reportedly testified before a magistrate, calling the US figure a “conspiracy” used by the former prime minister to “create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition”.

Commenting on the declaration of Azam Khan, who has been missing for a month, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the “confession” of the former principal secretary constituted an “indictment” against the head of the PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2427648/qureshi-umar-to-appear-before-cipher-jit-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

