Sadiq Khan seeks pain relief for Ulez after Labors Uxbridge by-election defeat





According to data from Transport for London, around nine out of 10 cars and eight out of 10 vans circulating in London on an average day comply with Ulez rules and will not be affected. Labors’ surprise failure to win Thursday’s by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Mr Johnson’s former seat, which itself will be affected by the expansion, has been blamed on the backlash from Ulez voters. Sir Keir and Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labor Party, toughened up their rhetoric on politics in the aftermath of the defeat to the Tories at Uxbridge, noting its impact during a cost of living crisis. Sir Keir suggested he would reflect on what the by-election loss that came on the same day as two by-election defeats for the Tories elsewhere in the country said about politics. The Labor leadership has been careful to frame its own pledges to tackle climate change around potentially lower household energy bills for consumers, given soaring prices. Clues to areas that Mr Khan might be interested in when it comes to easing the financial burden of Ulez’s expansion can be found in the steps he has already taken. Last month, London City Hall announced that a further 110 million would be spent on a scrappage scheme which offers grants for people to dispose of polluting vehicles which would incur Ulez charges. Subsidies are offered for the scrapping of non-Ulez-compliant vehicles, including up to 2,000 for cars and motorcycles, 5,000 for vans and 7,000 for minibuses. The aid is not available to anyone but, since the recent widening of the criteria, all Londoners who receive child benefit and London businesses with less than 50 employees are eligible. Meanwhile, there is a potential hurdle ahead of the scheme that needs to be overcome in the form of a judicial review which will be ruled by the High Court by the end of the month. Five Tory-led councils have taken legal action to try to block the expansion, posing a number of technical challenges as to why it should not be allowed to go ahead. A High Court decision is expected this week.

