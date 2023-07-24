US working to ensure competition ‘does not escalate into conflict’ with Xi Jinping, says Antony Blinken





In an effort to stabilize relations and prevent conflict, the United States is working to strengthen its lines of communication with China, the US Secretary of State said Anthony Blink said CNN. This follows Blinkens’ trip to China last month to meet Xi Jinpingthe first by a Secretary of State in five years. Stabilization of relationships: We work to put some stability in the relationship, to put a floor under the relationship, to make sure that the competition that we’re in doesn’t turn into conflict, Blinken said. He stressed that a conflict would not be in our interest, their interest or anyone else’s interest. See also: Elon Musk says most people on Earth have no idea Tesla FSD cars can drive themselves Manage differences: Despite ongoing tensions, Blinken expressed optimism about the future of US-China relations. The test for us is whether we can navigate our way through this, to make sure that we maintain those lines of communication, that we continue to talk and that we work, as I said, both to manage the differences and to see if we can cooperate, he said. Unresolved questions: However, a key issue that remains unresolved is the restoration of military communications between the United States and China. Contacts between the country’s top military officials remain frozen and the Chinese defense minister Li Shang Fu continues to be under US sanction since 2018. Read next: Bitcoin price could skyrocket to $120,000 fueled by positive feedback loop, analyst says Image by Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by

Pooja Rajkumari

Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by

