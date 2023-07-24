Six months before the election, the political machine begins to move

The chants of about 15,000 PKB National Awakening Party cadres and supporters at Manahan Stadium, Solo on Sunday (7/23) echoed when PKB General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar delivered a speech, echoing the party’s victory in the 2024 elections. He encouraged all cadres and supporters to come out to embrace the community and gain political support.

“There is no other way, you have to win the PKB. If you don’t win, you will be underestimated by other political forces. Win the elections and win the elections. Are you ready? Ready. By winning the elections, the PKB will not be underestimated by other forces,” he said vehemently.

Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate of the Gerindra & PKB coalition, and several political party leaders including PAN National Mandate Party Chairman Zulkifli Hasan and Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto were also present. There were also representatives from the PDI-Perjuangan, the Nasdem party, the PPP United Development Party, the Democratic Party and others.





President Joko Widodo, who attended the 25th anniversary celebration of the PKB, also hopes that the PKB’s vote acquisition and seats in the 2024 elections will increase and become a winner.

“In a political year, differences in political choices are normal, but these differences should not continue to persist after the elections. Happy birthday to the PKB. Let’s hope that the votes of the PKB will increase in the elections of 2024, hope that the PKB will have more seats in the elections of 2024 and the prayers of the Ulama clerics, that the PKB will become the winning party in the elections,” Jokowi said Sunday, endorsed by tens of thousands of PKB cadres and supporters. 23/7.





Multiple Strategies

PKB has partnered with the Gerindra party over the past year in the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition, bringing their respective chairpersons, namely Muhaimin Iskandar and Prabowo Subianto, as presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 elections.

Not only PKB and Gerindra, PDI-Perjuangan presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo also visited Bogor and Solo over the weekend. Accompanied by the mayor of Bogor, Bima Arya, and members of the PDI-Perjuangan team, Gibran Rakabuming walked through traditional markets and held dialogues with the inhabitants of Bogor.

Meanwhile on Sunday morning, Ganjar released thousands of cadres, supporters and volunteers for a healthy march. But he was reluctant to call his stretches a form of campaigning. When he was met in Solo a few days earlier, he said: “The sport really. There’s also Gibran. You practiced running, bro. You met the people of Bogor. No, he hasn’t entered the campaign period yet, why are there calls for a jurkam.

In another development, Nasdem Party and Democratic Party backed presidential candidate in the Coalition for Change, Anies Baswedan, attended an event in Sentul, Bogor on Saturday (7/22) with Democratic Party officials namely Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono AHY. On this occasion, Anies also met trade unions in Bogor.

Not all parties moved

If many parties have started to heat up their political machine, this is not the case of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). PSI Board Vice-Chair Grace Natalie said PSI, which is widely known as the young or the millennial, is still waiting and monitoring political developments. Grace explained that the PSI is perpendicular to the instructions of President Joko Widodo.

“We came to Mas Wali, Gibran Rakabuming, because he has the potential to be consulted by the people of DKI. Alongside national figures and senior politicians. It turns out that the support for the mayor of Mas Gibran is huge. We want to prove that youth leadership and youth involvement in politics cannot be underestimated. [Belum menentukan koalisi Pilpres?] Anyway, it’s perpendicular to Pak Jokowi,” Grace explained after meeting Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming at Solo Town Hall last Friday (7/21).

Almost every major city is now awash with banners and billboards for political parties and the presidential candidates they support. Many of them put up banners and billboards for President Joko Widodo alongside some presidential candidates as if it were the blessing of number one in Indonesia. The two presidential candidates who are often associated with Jokowi on various banners and billboards are Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto. Most were installed by volunteers from each candidate, or staunch supporters of Jokowi.

The PDI-Perjuangan DPP appointed Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming, to campaign for Ganjar Pranowo among the youth.

“Yes, these are the party’s instructions, you have to obey and be ready to help the presidential candidate chosen by the party. This weekend, I accompanied Pak Ganjar to Bogor and Solo,” Gibran said.

Ganjar Pranowo’s son, Muhammad Zinedine Alam Ganjar, colloquially known as Alam Ganjar, was also said to have been appointed for the same mission. But Ganjar refused if his son became an activist for him.

Often bordered with my child. Where can I contact? In Solo, he said. Turned out I was attending the Suro One Night carnival, so I went to Solo. I contacted again and it turned out that he was already in Jakarta. He’s busy, he’s not at university. He’s not a jurkam, he’s still at university. He just wanted to be with his dad, Ganjar said.

Recent survey

A survey conducted by the Indonesian Political Indicator (IPI) from June 20-24 of 1,220 respondents through face-to-face interviews found that the PDI-Perjuangan, Gerindra Party and Golkar Party were still the most eligible parties. Here is the full command:

IDPs 25.3%

Gerinde 13.6%

9.2%

PKB 7.0%

Democrats 6.5%

PKS 5.2%

NasDem 5.0%

PAN 3.1%

Perindo 2.8%

PPP 2.8%

Hanura Party 0.7%

Garuda Party 0.3%

PBB 0.3%

Umma Party 0.2%

psi 0.2%

VAT 0.2%

Labor Party 0.1%

Gelora Party 0.0%

TT/JT 17.4%

Registration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates will take place from October 19 to November 25. While the new vote will take place on February 14 later.

The KPU General Election Commission nominated 204,807,222 citizens as permanent voters in the 2024 elections. Over 22% of the voters are Gen Z, or those born between 1995 and 2000. While over 33% are Millennials, or those born in 1980-1994. [ys/em]