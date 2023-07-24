Tourists flee to safety as forest fire engulfs Rhodes, Greece





Greece is the new apple of the eye for wealthy individuals seeking lavish getaways in the Mediterranean. However, due to the extreme temperatures Europe is experiencing, the country is facing wildfires that have caused thousands of tourists to flee Rhodes for safety. Raging forest fires in Rhodes force tourists to evacuate Tourists’ peaceful and happy holiday in Rhodes turned into a nightmare when forest fires started ravaging the beautiful island. As many as 19,000 people have fled as firefighters struggle to control 82 wildfires across Greece, which started on Sunday. According to the Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection, this desertion following a forest fire is to date the largest in the country. Local authorities noted that 16,000 people were evacuated by land and while 3,000 fled by sea from 12 villages and numerous hotels. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport said 14 TUI and Jet2 flights carrying 2,700 passengers will leave Rhodes Airport by 3am on Monday. Both airlines have canceled package holiday flights to the island due to wildfires. “I called (Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis) to express our full support for Greece, which is facing devastating forest fires and a strong heat wave due to climate change. Greece is handling this difficult situation with professionalism, with emphasis on the safe evacuation of thousands of tourists, and can always count on European solidarity,” tweeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. On Sunday, the weather remained scorching in Greece. A total of 180 locations endured 40C and above. Gytheio experienced the highest temperature of 46.4C. Euboea, on the other hand, was the hardest hit by the 64 wildfires that started on Sunday. It is Greece’s second-largest island that forced residents of the southern village to flee to Karystos, west of where the fire was taking place. Greece expresses gratitude to Turkey for helping contain forest fires Greece cannot control wildfires that spread in the blink of an eye. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is grateful for Turkey’s help in the fight against hell. He also thanked Ankara, the capital of Turkey, for its willingness to support and help Greece brave the dangerous forest fires. On Friday, it deployed a firefighting helicopter and two amphibious firefighting aircraft. “Under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 2 firefighting planes and 1 firefighting helicopter listed in the inventory of the General Directorate of Forestry of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and crews will be sent to Greece,” the Turkish communications directorate tweeted. Since last Monday, forest fires have continued to devastate Greece, including its capital. According to the Greek civil defense, besides Turkey, other countries including Israel, Cyprus, Jordan, Slovakia, France and Italy have helped to control the forest fires. They sent in helicopters and fire planes. Image credit: Jebulon/WikimediaCommons Related

