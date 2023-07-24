President Joko Widodo said the election is a celebration of democracy and must be far from fear





Beritasenator.com. President Joko Widodo has asked all parties to continue to uphold the spirit of tolerance, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, and national unity in hosting the upcoming general elections in 2024. The President wants the democratic party to be prepared and sustained so that the results and processes run smoothly. Also Read: Dalpur Team and KDO Denmatra 2 Kopasgat Team Successfully Infiltrated Enemy Areas. “We have to prepare and maintain next year’s elections so that the results will be good and the process will also be good,” the President said in his address while attending the 1st Century Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and 25 Years of National Awakening Party (PKB) celebrations at Manahan Stadium, Surakarta city, Central Java Province on Sunday, July 23, 2023. According to the president, as a democratic party, the people should be satisfied with the election. Moreover, people should also be free from fears and there should be no quarrels. “It should be like this, people should have fun, people should be happy. This is called a democratic party,” he added. Also Read: United Beat Arsenal 2-0 in Pre-Season USA Tour Therefore, the Head of State hopes that there will be no more hate speech, fake news and slander during election events, especially on social media platforms. According to him, these things have often happened in previous elections. “When I read social media, I sometimes shake my head, ‘Why do you think you’re so close, we’re related, we’re brothers’, (How come it’s like that, you’re welcome) Is not it? (Yes, no?) Also, in the name of religion, it shouldn’t happen,” he said. Political parties (Pinterest) Furthermore, President Jokowi said that the difference in choice is a natural thing in a democracy. Therefore, the president appealed to the differences in choice so as not to cause people to fight and insult each other for a long time. Also read: Kompolnas proposes dismissal of police officers supporting TIP “We are a brother, nation and homeland of Indonesia, I’m sorry, I forgot (Do not forget). Is not it? (Right?) And after the competition, after the elections, we will come together as a great nation,” he said. Illustration, list of prohibited places to install tools and materials for campaigning in the new rules for the 2024 election (AYOBANDUNG.COM) Also present at the event were Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament Puan Maharani, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Chairman of PKB Muhaimin Iskandar and Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

