What comes next as China’s tech crackdown ends

China has spent the better part of two years mastering the country’s most powerful private tech companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Didi Global Inc., along with their ultra-wealthy founders. Now President Xi Jinping’s government has sent its clearest signals yet that it is ready to lift restrictions, with caveats, by freeing up a trillion-dollar sector to once again help boost the world’s No. 2 economy, just when it needs it most.

1. What is the evidence for easing?

Regulators imposed a $1 billion fine on Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. in July, ending an investigation into the fintech giant that began in 2020. The probe was seen as the start of the government’s campaign to bring the nation’s most influential billionaire tech companies and entrepreneurs to heel. Regulators also gave their blessing to the ant business model, albeit drastically reduced, and announced the government’s intention to enlist the tech industry in its broader ambition to counter US efforts to impede its development by blocking access to cutting-edge American technology. A few days later, the country’s top decision-making bodies released a manifesto calling for a revival of the private sector, which immediately won the endorsement of billionaire Tencents co-founder Pony Ma and his counterpart Lei Jun. It remains to be seen whether Beijing follows through with concrete policies, which would be the real catalyst for activity in the tech sphere. Chinese regulators met with global investors on July 21 to hear and address their lingering concerns, stepping up efforts by governments to bolster market confidence as the country’s economic recovery falters.

There were other moves:

Regulators resumed licensing video games to Tencent and NetEase Inc., another online giant, last year after a long freeze. This year they helped ride-hailing leader Didi attract new users for the first time since its apps were banned from app stores in 2021, after being listed in New York without permission from Beijing.

In March, Alibaba announced a split into six separate and mostly independent parts, including a plan to relinquish control of an $11 billion cloud business once seen as a pillar of its future growth. The split was also seen as allowing its individual companies to pursue separate new initiatives, while achieving Beijing’s goal of reducing the size of its most powerful private companies.

2. So, can Chinas Big Tech Inc. go wild again?

Probably not. Maintaining social stability and an iron grip on the economy is a key goal of the ruling Communist Party, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Analysts and investors say regulators have managed to abruptly reassert their oversight power and curb the swaggering and societal influence of tech billionaires. Much of Beijing’s concern relates to the hundreds of millions of users who still rely on Alibaba for shopping, Tencent for social media and lifestyle, and Ant for payments and finance. All of this activity produces large amounts of data that helps strengthen the platforms. Beijing has asserted its control over all of this and made it clear that any new initiatives must align with its priorities. That means fewer live-streaming apps and more research into cutting-edge technologies, from artificial intelligence to cloud computing and advanced semiconductors. It’s no coincidence that every major Chinese tech company, from Baidu Inc. to Tencent, has announced efforts to create an AI model to rival (or surpass) OpenAI Inc.’s ChatGPT, a business as well as a political imperative given the technology’s potentially transformative nature.

3. Where are the red lines?

There are several of them. There is a lingering caution against the savage investment and cutthroat competitive excesses that characterized much of the industry before 2021, from ride-sharing to meal delivery and e-commerce. Regulators have also taken preemptive steps to put safeguards in place for the latest technologies, ranging from deepfakes to generative AI that, in some cases, are among the world’s firsts. The Cyberspace Administration cited data and national security as the main reason to investigate Didi and is now mandating a data security review for all major companies seeking to list overseas. More broadly, the Xi administration attributes widening social disparities in part to the internet boom, particularly in the pandemic era, and is working to address any public discontent that might threaten its authority. This led to the Common Prosperity Agenda, which has faded from public view but still guides the activities of many industry leaders, who have pledged to treat their workers better and donate billions of dollars to charity. As a corollary, any attempt to hoard wealth and sabotage rivals, for example by cutting prices or coercing traders into exclusive deals, a key aspect of 2021 antitrust investigations remains prohibited.

4. Will they ever return to pre-repression heights?

It seems unlikely. Prior to 2020, Beijing’s hands-off approach to the tech sector was hitting billionaires and giant corporations at a breathtaking rate, at one point inviting comparisons with Silicon Valley. Alibaba, Tencent and Ant had a combined market capitalization of nearly $2 trillion that year, easily outpacing public behemoths like Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. as the most valuable companies in the country. A rally that pushed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index, a barometer for the mainland’s biggest companies, to its highest levels since its inception began to slump in February 2021, wiping out more than $1 trillion in value at some point that year. Ant and its co-owner Alibaba are a good example. The two companies alone are estimated to have lost more than $800 billion in value between them since 2020.

During the crackdown, companies such as ByteDance Ltd.s TikTok, Shein Group Ltd. and Tencent have begun to expand overseas in search of less crowded growth opportunities, adapting their proven strategies to global markets. However, some have faced roadblocks in places like the United States and India that have stepped up scrutiny of Chinese-owned services for national security reasons. Alibaba’s landmark split is expected to boost competition in areas such as cloud, e-commerce and logistics. And tech IPOs are back: The government’s July policy paper mentioned support for listings, transactions and overseas expansion for private companies. This paves the way for a number of long-awaited market debuts outside of Ants, including ByteDance, and a Hong Kong listing for Didi, which was kicked off the main New York exchange by Chinese regulators. To begin with, however, the lists are more focused on the priority sectors favored by the Xi administration. AI specialist Megvii Technology is among the names in the industry looking to tap into public capital.

6. And the billionaires?

Some, like Pony Ma and Xiaomi Corp. Chairman Lei, have publicly defended Beijing’s new stance. Jack Ma, who relinquished control rights to Ant this year, is expected to stay out of the spotlight. His fellow billionaires, many including ByteDances Zhang Yiming and PDD Holdings Inc. co-founder Colin Huang, have also stepped back from their active roles and are also expected to remain wary, at least in public.

–With the help of Lulu Yilun Chen and Paul Geitner.

