Donald Trump accuses ‘deranged’ Jack Smith of election interference





Donald Trump has again attacked Jack Smith amid speculation that the special adviser’s office is set to indict the former president in the 2020 election and January 6 investigations.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, accused Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland of “election interference” days after Trump reported receiving a targeted letter advising him that he was under federal investigation into attempts to overturn the latest election results and the events that led to the January 2021 Capitol Riot.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing related to Smith’s investigation and has frequently accused all other criminal investigations against him — including Smith’s investigation into the former president’s retention of classified documents after he left office in which Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts — as politically motivated “witch hunts.”

The latest attacks come as Trump is reportedly set to be indicted in his final White House bid and faces charges of conspiring to defraud the United States, violating civil rights and tampering with a witness, victim or informant.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at an event in Council Bluffs, Iowa on July 7, 2023. Trump accused special counsel Jack Smith of “election interference” amid reports of a new indictment. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“Do you think AG Garland and Deranged Jack Smith understand that we are in the midst of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at the latest polls?” Trump wrote.

“Why didn’t they make these ridiculous charges years ago – Why did they wait to make them NOW – A virtually unheard of scenario? PROCURATIVE MISCONDUCT! ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE!” he wrote.

Smith’s office has been contacted for comment via email.

Despite Trump’s legal troubles, which also include the former president facing trial in New York for allegations that he falsified business documents, he is still the overwhelming favorite to land the GOP presidential nomination next year.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s National Average Poll Tracker, Trump leads the crowded Republican field at 50.8%, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing a distant second at 19.5%.

In other posts on Truth Social on Sunday night, Trump continued to allege that the criminal investigations against him were politically motivated.

Trump also referenced the investigation into attempts to nullify the 2020 election results in Georgia, where Fulton County Attorney General Fani Willis’ office is also reportedly making a decision on whether to bring charges against the former president and his allies in the coming weeks.

“Think about it! Come in [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith and congressional committees, over $100 million has been spent investigating me since I got off the Trump Tower escalator,” Trump said. “Biden is a criminal, and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him. Be smart, Republicans, they’re trying to steal the election from you.

“Merrick Garland, Deranged Jack Smith, and the coordinating Democratic “prosecutors” in New York and Atlanta have become campaign managers for the most corrupt and incompetent President in United States history, Joe Biden! Who would have thought this could happen in our once great country?”

