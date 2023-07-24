Bombay High Court strikes down FIR against drone pilots during PM Modi’s visit last year





By Vidya : The Bombay High Court has quashed a case filed against two Mumbai residents on June 15, 2022 at Gamdevi Police Station in South Mumbai, for flying a drone when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in town last year. The two were employees of real estate company Kalpataru Limited and said they received permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) to use a drone around their construction site, Kalpataru Hills Residency Private Limited, located between Pedder Road and the Russian Cultural Center in South Mumbai. The drone was to be used between June 12 and June 13, 2022, in accordance with the authorization granted. However, the prosecution claimed that Prime Minister Modi’s visit was scheduled for June 14, 2022, due to which a VVIP movement was expected on Pedder Road and as a result, restrictions such as an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed in the area. Article 144 prohibits the gathering of four or more people in the area concerned and the movement of people is restricted. Around this time, the police noticed a drone flying through the air and upon investigation found that it had flown in violation of the authorization granted. The alleged offenses were that the drone flew over a restricted area despite the existence of restrictions and that the local police station was not informed in advance. Lawyers Girish and Mrunmaiee Kulkarni as well as Kripashankar Pandey appearing for both defendants argued that the law enforcement authorities were aware of the alleged order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC when granting the clearance. However, there is no mention of such an order in the clearance letter dated June 11, 2022. The bench of Justices NW Sambre and RN Laddha further noted that there was no evidence to show that the alleged restraining order had been properly issued as required by law.

