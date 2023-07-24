Jokowi invites Prabowo-Erick to Blusukan at the market, presidential election code?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo paid a visit to Bululawang Market, Malang Regency on Monday (24/7/2023). He finds that the price of basic necessities in this region is still stable. During the examination, Jokowi was seen accompanied by Minister of Defense and Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir. Also Governor of East Java Khofifah and Malang Regent Sanusi “This morning I checked the prices as in other markets in other districts I saw very good prices,” Jokowi said. According to the records, prices for basic foodstuffs tend to be cheap, such as chicken meat which is still at IDR 34,000 per kilogram and shallots at IDR 26,000 per kilogram. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Pictured: President Joko Widodo paid a visit to Bululawang Market, Malang Regency on Monday (24/7/2023) accompanied by BUMN Minister Erick Thohir and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. (Doc. Laily Ratchev – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

"It's very cheap here, I think it's good because most of the production is in Malang district. For inflation, that means it's under control, the supply is good," he added. While at the market, Jokowi, Prabowo and Erick Thohir were attacked by local people. Many of them want to take pictures and shake hands. On the same occasion, he also explained the reasons behind Prabowo's invitation to Erick Thohir to visit East Java, regarding PT Pindad (Persero). Jokowi denied inviting Prabowo and Erick Thohir to have anything to do with the 2024 elections. It was widely reported that Prabowo considered Erick as his running mate. Jokowi said the demand for Pindad's military weapons products was increasing sharply, so a meeting with the directors would take place.

"So we will have a meeting later in Pindad with the director, the commissioner, everyone. We want to decide what direction this Pindad will take," he explained. Apart from reviewing commodity prices, during the visit President Jokowi also handed over a number of social grants to traders. President Jokowi also distributed food parcels to traders. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article A line of names for the vice presidential candidate, Ganjar, is called Jokowi, which one is the correct one? (emy/wu)



