What can we expect from The Hague?
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (center left) meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center right) during a NATO leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/via Reuters]
The three right-wing New Democracy parties are negative about the possibility of Greece going to the International Court of Justice in The Hague to resolve its differences with Turkey. This became clear during the discussion of the government’s objectives for the new four-year term in parliament last week. This is a perception of things outside of international reality, similar to what we heard from the former coalition government of SYRIZA-ANEL regarding Greece’s negotiation of our debt in 2015. This does not mean that appealing to the International Court of Justice is simple and easy.
A key question concerns what we agree to be brought before the court. Turkey has (literally) invented a multitude of problems. It disputes areas with administrative responsibilities (FIR and search-rescue areas) and the right to apply the rules of international law (bringing Greek territorial waters to 12 nautical miles) even under threat of war. It raises the issue of the demilitarization of the eastern Aegean islands and the difference in scope between territorial waters and national airspace. It continues with maritime zones for the exercise of sovereign rights (continental shelf and exclusive economic zone) and ends up directly challenging Greece’s sovereignty over an undetermined number of Greek islands.
It’s one thing to argue with your neighbor about the boundaries of your plots, and quite another to have a serious discussion with them about whether you own the sofa, television and refrigerator inside your house. These are of course yours and you are under no obligation to provide proof of purchase. For this reason, in a declaration of January 2015, Greece expressly excluded from the jurisdiction of the tribunal any litigation related to:
a) Military activities and measures taken by the Hellenic Republic for the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, for purposes of national defense, as well as for the protection of its national security;
b) State boundaries or sovereignty over the territory of the Hellenic Republic, including any dispute regarding the extent and limits of its territorial sea and airspace.
Therefore, we do not agree to discuss demilitarization, nor territorial waters and airspace, nor our territorial sovereignty over our islands before the International Court. For this reason, the Prime Minister has repeatedly stated that our only dispute that can be brought before the Court is the delimitation of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. But there is another problem here.
If the Turks persist in challenging Greek sovereignty over the islands, we will not reach an agreement to take the case to the International Court of Justice
After 1975, Greece declared in every way that the International Court of Justice had to be appealed to for the delimitation of the continental shelf of the Aegean Sea. The Greek proposal was received particularly positively by the international community. To ward it off, Turkey made a strategic move. He challenged Greek sovereignty over the small islands in the eastern Aegean which were liberated by the Greek fleet during the Balkan Wars. All maritime zone delimitations are based on the coasts of mainland and island territories. If the delimitation of the continental shelf/EEZ is brought before the International Court of Justice, Turkey will first ask to clarify who owns each island, because otherwise it is impossible to draw the maritime zones. The delimitation of the continental shelf/EEZ will follow second.
We used to believe that Turkey’s challenge to our sovereignty over the islands through extreme and blatantly flawed interpretations of international law was a negotiating tactic from Ankara that it would withdraw once we got to the heart of the matter. To date, nothing like this has happened. Therefore, if the Turks persist in challenging Greek sovereignty, we are not going to reach an agreement to appeal to The Hague.
Another question is which law will be applied by the International Court of Justice. Greece is bound by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982). Turkey refused to sign the text in question. In this case, the court will apply the customary international law that binds the two countries. This does not create any particular problems for Greece. On the one hand, the rules of customary international law attribute a continental shelf and an EEZ to both continental and island territory, contrary to what Turkey claims. On the other hand, most rules of customary international law are included in the 1982 UN Convention.
For a century, States have chosen to resort to international justice instead of settling their differences through wars. What will result from the delimitation of our continental shelf and our EEZ on the basis of an international court decision? We will finally be able to exercise our sovereign rights beyond our territorial waters. Until today, in areas where there is a dispute with Turkey, we are only nominally in charge of maritime areas. After the court decision, we will be in practice.
Angelos Syrigos is a New Democracy MP and Associate Professor of International Law and Foreign Policy at Panteion University in Athens.
