China’s main agenda at PM Modi’s meeting at Joe Biden’s White House: official

The official said China was a major talking point.

Washington:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, when meeting in the Oval Office last month, spent “the majority” of their time discussing China and its leader Xi Jinping, according to a senior administration official familiar with the discussion.

“During the Oval Office meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, a plurality of that time was spent talking about China … and the experiences they had with Xi, with both of them knowing him for a long time really trying to have a relationship with him, and both of them essentially giving up,” said the senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Actually…it’s not (China) the glue of our relationship, but it’s one of the factors and I think we’re going to have that glue for a long time,” the official said aware of talks between the two leaders last month.

Prime Minister Modi met President Biden during the three days between June 21 and June 23 during the Indian Prime Minister’s state visit to the United States.

On June 22, during which the US President hosted the Prime Minister at the White House in the morning and the State Dinner later that evening, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi spent more than eight hours spending time together.

India and the United States believe China poses a major threat to their national security, the official said, noting that President Biden’s administration believes New Delhi has outstripped Washington in terms of handling Beijing.

Under-Secretary for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya had a meeting with the Dalai Lama a few weeks ago in New Delhi and “the Chinese people went crazy about it”, the official noted.

“They (Indians are) in some ways were ahead of us. It’s much more existential for them in terms of dealing with the Chinese threat. Whether it’s banning TikTok, whether it’s building mobile networks without Chinese equipment, they’ve actually shown a way forward of what risk reduction looks like. And that’s why I think they’re so critical,” the official said.

“At the same time, they still depend on a lot of Chinese things, just like us. China has been a real irritant for them at the G-20. Russia too…” the official noted, giving insight into the G-20 discussions and the balancing act India is doing to bring all stakeholders together.

Observing that India and the United States have never had such a strong relationship as now, the official said that after Prime Minister Modi’s visit, it has never been so deep in the President’s memory.

In India, “Prime Minister Modi’s popularity is around 80% in some polls, just like America’s.” America is as popular as PM Modi is in India. It’s a place where there’s a huge reservoir of goodwill towards Americans, towards America and a desire to come even closer, the official said.

“It’s not just reflected at the top, where we usually write or hear about. It’s, I think, below at the business-to-business intergovernmental level. And then person-to-person,” the official said.

“Vice versa, if the India to America Bridge is a steel-reinforced four-lane highway, a solid and stable bridge, I would say that in years past, the America to India Bridge has been like a rope bridge with all the other planks missing. As if we don’t know India and Indians at about the same level as India and Indians know America and Americans. I think that’s starting to change,” the official said, referring to a large number of high profile visits to India.

Barely a week or two goes by without a major representative of the US government being in the country. And then on the business side, it’s like a constant stream of CEOs. “Some have better strategies than others, but everyone is like rushing India,” the official said.

“It’s one of those times when, if you go back in time, China 15 years ago was lifting people out of poverty at this rate into the middle class. India is actually doing it a bit faster than China was 15 or 20 years ago,” the official said.

“It’s the most important country in many ways for them and it’s becoming one of the most important. The president has said one of the most important relationships we have. Privately he expressed…that it’s the most important relationship we have, at least in terms of growth and, and the future,” the official said.

