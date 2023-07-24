Pence can’t stop defending Trump’s actions on January 6 – Rolling Stone





Although Donald Trump supporters built a gallows to hang Mike Pence outside the Capitol on January 6, the former vice president continues to defend Trump’s actions that day as not being so bad.

“The president’s words were reckless that day. I had no right to void the election,” Pence told Dana Bash during a Sunday appearance on CNN’s State of the Union. “But while his words were reckless, from what I know I’m still not convinced they were criminal.”

DANA BASH: If the DOJ has evidence that Trump committed a crime related to Jan. 6, don’t you think he should be charged?

Pence, who launched his 2024 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, is trying to walk a fine line as more than a quarter of Republicans approve of the attack on the Capitol, and more than half believe the events of that day were a form of legitimate political speech. And Pence wants their votes.

Bash asked Pence: “If this evidence [uncovered by special counsel Jack Smith] indicates an actual crime, you still think it’s better for the country than [Trump] not be charged and held responsible? »

Pence tried to dodge the question by referring to “whistleblower testimony on Capitol Hill this week that, in all honesty, was largely ignored by much of the national media,” referring to testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who say they recommended more serious charges against Hunter Biden than what the president’s son ended up pleading guilty to. But Bash didn’t let it derail the conversation and insisted.

“You have a very unique perspective because your life and the lives of your family were in danger that day, which you talked about a lot,” the host said. “Do you still think the former president should be held to a different standard, if what you experienced turned out to be based on a breach of law, and that is shown by evidence found by the special counsel’s investigation?”

Pence replied, “President Trump was wrong that day, and he is still wrong to say that I had the right to void the election. But what were his intentions – and, as you know, criminal charges have everything to do with intention, what was the mindset of the president. I honestly don’t know what his intention was that day as he spoke to that crowd, as he tweeted during the riot itself. But, for my part, from what I saw, as I said, his actions were reckless. I believe history will hold him accountable. I believe Republican primary voters know that we need new leadership in this party. Editor’s Choice

During the riot, Trump tweeted calling on Pence to have “extreme courage” and overturn the results of a Democratic election, and when Pence failed to do so, Trump tweeted, that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution.”

Abandoning the idea of ​​having Pence admit that Trump broke the law on January 6, Bash turned to Trump’s more recent comments that if he were sentenced to prison, the response from his supporters “would be very dangerous” because they have “a lot more passion than they had in 2020 and a lot more passion than they had in 2016.”

“Does this kind of rhetoric worry you?” Bash asked Pence.

“Well, that doesn’t worry me because I have more faith in the American people and in the people of our movement,” he replied. “Look, that’s one of the things that made me furious on January 6th with what I saw, people trashing the Capitol and engaging in violence against law enforcement, Dana. I would say not just the majority, but virtually all members of our movement are the kind of Americans who love this country, are patriots, or are law and order people who would never have done something like this there or anywhere else. So I don’t – no, I have more faith in the American people than that.

At this Bash joked, “It’s pretty remarkable that you don’t care, considering they wanted to hang you on January 6th.”

