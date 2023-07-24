The (worst) reshuffle of Jokowis: a loss for the country but does he gain?

President Joko Widodos’ cabinet reshuffle last week was a move calculated to strengthen his position rather than improve political performance.

On July 17, 2023, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed a handful of loyal loyalists as the new minister and deputy ministers. Like some commentators speculated, the authors view the reshuffle as a move by the president aimed at consolidating his political power rather than improving the performance of his cabinet.

List of appointments with affiliations and previous positions

(Ministerial reshuffle of July 17, 2023)

Appointed new appointment Previous post Membership Budi Arie Setiadi Minister Communication and IT Deputy Minister for Villages, Transmigration and Disadvantaged Regions PDI-P (Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party); President, Pro-Jokowi Group (Projo) Nezar Patria Vice Minister Communication and IT Special Advisor to the Minister of Public Enterprises Jokowi supporter Pahala Nugraha Mansury Deputy Minister Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Public Enterprises Jokowi supporter Syaiful Rahmat Dasuki Deputy Minister Religious Affairs Leader of GP Ansor Jakarta (youth movement associated with Nahdlatul Ulama); Chairman, PPP Jakarta Active member of the PPP committee (United Development Party) Paiman Rahardjo Deputy Minister Villages, transmigration and disadvantaged regions Chancellor of Moestopo University, Jakarta President, Brother Jokowi (a group of Jokowi supporters); Member of Jokowis’ campaign team for the 2012 Jakarta gubernatorial election The mighty Rosan Roeslani Deputy Minister Public enterprises Indonesian Ambassador in Washington, DC, United States Vice President of Jokowi-Maruf Amin’s National Campaign Team for the 2019 Presidential Election Jan Faridz Member of the Presidential Advisory Council Minister of Public Works (2011-2014 under President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono); Head, Jakarta Branch, Nahdlatul Ulama (2011-2014) CEO, PPP (2014-2019) Gandi Sulistiyanto Member of the Presidential Advisory Council Indonesian Ambassador to Seoul, Republic of Korea Jokowi supporter (Source: authors’ compilation from public sources)

The appointments include a new minister, five deputy ministers and two new members of the Presidential Advisory Council (see table above; we use vice minister as a translation of the Indonesian title Representing Ministerrather than Deputy Minister, which indicates a Tier 1 or Director General position). They are: Budi Arie Setiadi and Nezar Patria (respectively Minister and Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology), Pahala Nugraha Mansury (Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs), Syaiful Rahmat Dasuki (Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs), Paiman Raharjo (Deputy Minister of Villages, Transmigration and Disadvantaged Regions), Rosan Perkasa Roeslani (Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises), and Djan Faridz and Gandi Sulist iyanto ( Members, President’s Advisory Council).

As Jokowi continues to enjoy the high popularity notes at the end of his second term, his cabinet’s performance was hampered by corruption scandals and problems such as the delay of the high-speed train project and key policy chess. It is therefore disappointing that most of the appointees appear neither to be experts in their field nor to have the professional background required for their new ministerial portfolios, with the exception of Nezar Patria. Netizens And commentators have already questioned whether Budi Arie Setiadi, the new communications minister and known Jokowi loyalist, has the ability to deliver on his promises due to his lack of communications and IT expertise.

Throughout his presidency, Jokowi has always been generous enough to reward his loyal supporters, including those on his winning campaign teams (called Success Teams, Tim Hit Or Schedule Jokowi, for his candidacy for the governorship of Jakarta in 2012 and his two presidential elections in 2014 and 2019) by granting them important positions in government and public enterprises (SOEs). This latest redesign only reinforces that perception. In Jokowi’s second term, from 2019-2022, no less than 21 ministerial positions have been occupied by these people. Some 46 members of his national campaign team and his supporters have been appointed directors or commissioners in state-owned enterprises.

Looking closely at this redesign, the pattern is similar but even more glaring. Those who have obtained ministerial and vice-ministerial positions are all long-time devotees, drawn from the network of Jokowis volunteers (volunteer) or sympathizers, or political parties potentially committed to supporting Jokowi’s decision: perpendicular to Jokowi (literally, under the direct command of Jokowi).

But the model only holds if the individuals in question are unwavering in their allegiance to Jokowi. Interestingly, those who supported Jokowi in 2014 and even in 2019 but who now show they are pro-Ganjar Pranowo were not promoted (Ganjar is the nominated presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party, PDI-P). These figures are arguably as qualified as the new appointees to have been vying for the positions, that is, if technocratic ability, background or even PDI-P affiliation were criteria on which the reshuffle was made. These include Hilmar Farid (director general at the Ministry of Education), Darmawan Prasodjo (CEO of the Indonesian public electricity company PLN) or Arief Budimanta (presidential adviser and commissioner of Bank Mandiri).

This latter group of Jokowis supporters is well known as being among the 98 Militants (student activists who protested against former President Suharto, who was forced out of power in May 1998). These individuals have very strong feelings against the presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo, who at the time was the commander of the Indonesian army’s special forces, was would have implicated in the murky disappearances of a number of youths and other anti-Suharto activists. (That said, new Deputy Minister Nezar Patria was also among the militants allegedly kidnapped in 1998.)

What Jokowi is doing is not only building his political dynasty, but also nurturing a political culture of what Indonesians call balas budi: he might hope that his loyalists might help him pursue his agendas and perhaps even protect him (and his family) after he steps down as president.

Although not all supportive of political party membership, many of these former student activists are still associated with civil society activism today. If pressed to choose between Prabowo and Ganjar for the next president of Indonesia, most of these people would think that Ganjar is the best candidate.

Given the above logic, this latest reshuffle strongly indicates Jokowi’s sense of urgency to try to strengthen his position and perhaps resolve the tension emerging from his own relationship with the PDI-P. It is known that Jokowi has not decided, or does not want to reveal, who he will support as his successor. Although he will not run in the 2024 elections, Jokowi has declared his intention to intervene in the candidate selection process to ensure that his successor shares the ideal of a forward-looking Indonesia (advanced indonesia). Some of Jokowi’s recent interactions with Prabowo have been interpreted by many as a hint that he could support Prabowo in 2024.

At least the reshuffle signals that Jokowi is serious about strengthening his power base without explicitly showing favoritism in Ganjar or Prabowo. However, pushing his loyalists into ministerial positions will worsen Jokowi’s record of nepotism.

Moreover, Jokowi may have overlooked the practical implications of this reshuffle on his pet development policies and presidential programs. With months to go before the start of the 2024 election campaign, the new cabinet members would not be able to change the budgets or political structures of their respective ministries. Indeed, plans for next year have already been finalized. Essentially, a reshuffle towards the end of a cabinet term would typically see the installation of lame ministers in terms of policy-making achievement. In other words, it would be difficult for them to accomplish anything meaningful. Given their known political affiliations, it’s likely they’re meant to provide political rather than technocratic support when Jokowi needs it.

What Jokowi is doing is not only developing his political dynasty, but also nurturing a political culture of what Indonesians call respond service: he might hope that his loyalists could help continue his programs and maybe even protect him (and his family) after his resignation as president. One way his supporters could do this would be to mobilize votes to ensure the victory of whoever Jokowi decides to support as the next president. Another would be if they managed to retain their positions in the new administration.

Any president has the prerogative to reshuffle his cabinet. All of Jokowi’s predecessors certainly did. Like his predecessors, Jokowi seems to have perpetuated the political culture of return the favour. We will see in 2024 its true effect on Indonesian democracy.

