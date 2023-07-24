Main updates from the monsoon session of parliament





The third day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament was marked by chaos, disruptions, shouting and adjournments as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha failed to function despite several rounds of resumptions. Several bills were tabled in the lower house, but no discussion could take place as the opposition stood firm on its demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur viral video incident. A video had gone viral from the violence-torn state, showing two women parading naked in front of a group of men. The visuals sparked massive outrage across the country and many parties demanded Prime Minister Modi’s statement in parliament. Prime Minister Modi had spoken on the issue during his address to the press on July 20 just before the start of the monsoon session. Here are the main updates on what happened in Parliament on Monday: High points Amid growing uproar in both Houses of Parliament over the Manipur issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that he was ready for a discussion on the matter and that it was important for the nation to know the truth about this “sensitive” issue. Speaking at the Lok Sabha on the opposition leaders’ continued demand for the government’s statement on the viral video incident, Shah said he was asking the leaders to let a discussion take place in the House on the matter. “I am ready to discuss it in the House. I ask the opposition to let a discussion take place on this issue. It is important that the country knows the truth on this sensitive issue,” the minister said. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for “obstructing” the work of the House. Rajya Sabha President Jagdeep Dhankhar said Sanjay Singh was suspended for the entire session for obstructing the work of the House, even after repeated refusals. Reacting to this, AAP said its legal team will look into the matter. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “If Sanjay Singh is suspended for speaking out for the truth, then we won’t be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter but it’s unfortunate” All opposition parties walked out of the Business Advisory Committee meeting in Rajya Sabha following the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current monsoon session. Leaders of opposition parties shouted slogans against Prime Minister Modi and the central government and marched to the President’s chair to get the Prime Minister’s statement on the Manipur issue. The two houses echoed with ‘PM Modi Shame Shame’, ‘We Want Justice’, ‘Manipur Wants Justice’, ‘We Want Answer’. The government has withdrawn the DNA Technology Regulation (Use and Application) Bill 2019. Three Bills – National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and Constitution (Amendment) Ordinance (Scheduled Castes) Bill, 2023 have been introduced in the Lok Sabha. Earlier today, AAP MP Raghav Chada said the country demanded that the government and Prime Minister Modi speak out on the Manipur issue. “It is the responsibility of the central government to bring peace to the country. Today we are going to protest this issue in Parliament. The President of Rajya Sabha should allow us to discuss the Manipur issue,” he added. BSP Chief Mayawati tweeted that although he agreed to discuss Manipur, it is sad and unfortunate that the time of the first two days of the current session of Parliament has been wasted on the rule of law dispute. “A discussion and government statement on Manipur is needed,” she added. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “We also want the House to work and we want the Prime Minister to respond (on the Manipur situation). We don’t want a heckling to be created in Parliament.” Subscribe and follow ABP live on Telegram: https://t.me/officialabplive

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/i-n-d-i-a-vs-pm-narendra-modi-on-manipur-to-bjp-congress-standoff-over-rajasthan-parliament-monsoon-session-top-updates-1618070 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos