The new Moses is yet another sign of Christian rights’ confusion with Trump





Blasphemy, sacrilege or both? Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Around the time he first won the hearts of Republicans in general and conservative evangelicals in particular, it became fashionable for leaders of the Christian right to compare Donald Trump to Cyrus the Great, the pagan Persian king who unwittingly served God’s will (according to the Hebrew Scriptures) by freeing the Jews from Babylonian captivity. It was a clever rationalization that allowed these holy warriors to dismiss all evidence of Trump’s pagan belief system and sinful behavior and cast him as gods (and their) vehicle for America’s redemption. Being King Cyrus also relieved the 45th president of any awkward obligations to change his bad ways or ask for forgiveness that he explicitly didn’t think he needed.

After Trump delighted many conservative Christian activists by stacking the Supreme Court in a way that produced the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the expansion of religious freedom to discriminate against the wicked, some of his religious fans began to view him not as a disposable instrument of God’s will and therefore a replaceable ally but as an indispensable leader in their cause. That’s partly because they’ve internalized his fury over the stolen 2020 election and therefore the need for a Trump comeback to prove that God’s plan cannot be thwarted. Worse still, some conservative Christians have confused Trump’s struggle with the eternal struggle between heavenly hosts and their demonic enemies.

Were witnessing a moment in pop culture illustrating this confusion between religious and secular conservatism. Actor Jim Caviezel, best known for his portrayal of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s 2004 film The Passion of the Christ, told Fox News that he sees Trump as the new Moses. He made the statement while whipping up his latest film, Sound of Freedom, which, much like The Passion of the Christ, has become a counter-Hollywood phenomenon heavily promoted by ticket-buying churches and religious organizations. As Rolling Stones Miles Klee explains in his review, the new film is the perfect vehicle for Caviezel, who has been flirting with QAnon conspiracy theories for quite a while:

[Caviezel] became a prominent figure on the conspiratorial right, giving speeches and interviews in which he alludes to an underground holy war between patriots and a sinister legion of evildoers who harvest children’s blood. It’s downright QAnonstuff, right down to its use of catchphrases like The Storm is Upon Us. Here, he plays some of that drama by playing a fictionalized version of Tim Ballard, head of anti-sex trafficking nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), in a feature film that casts the operator as a Batman-style savior for children sold into the sex trade.

Caviezel lured Trump into his story by saying he would be the boss who would go after the traffickers. And he also revealed that he provided Trump with a private screening of Sound of Freedom at the former presidents’ resort Bedminster. Unsurprisingly, Trump responded with a Truth Social article promising to administer the death penalty to human traffickers and blaming Joe Bidens’ border policies for this terrible danger to children.

Now, if you’re a QAnon follower, it all goes together: America is controlled by the pedophile satanists of the Democratic Party. Trump will free their victims (likely in chains awaiting their destruction by blood-drinking global cabalists) and with them their country. And the 45th president has never lifted a finger to disabuse these people of their dangerous and psychotic delusions.

But even among the uninitiated, Trump’s connection to trafficking can be alluring. Human trafficking has been a major concern of conservative evangelicals in recent years, perhaps as an undeniably worthy target for those whose all-out sexual puritanism is out of fashion. Thus, Trump’s identification of trafficking with lax Democratic policies and promises to save children resonates, making this cruel man a liberating figure from Moses.

Before Trump and his conservative evangelical fans get too comfortable with this idea, they might want to read their Bibles (or in Trump’s case, have someone read their Bibles to him) and remember Moses’ ultimate fate. After leading the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt, Moses was barred from entering the Promised Land because of his willful disregard of an edict of God. Instead, a younger successor, Joshua, took over as leader of his people. God knows Trump is a deliberate defiance of all divine laws, and right now MAGA’s young conservatives (eg Ron DeSantis, 44, and Vivek Ramaswamy, 37) are trying to succeed him. Perhaps King Cyrus is a safer role model for the former president after all.

