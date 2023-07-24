At least 11 dead after school gymnasium roof collapses in China





The concrete roof of a school gymnasium that collapsed in the Chinese city of Qiqihar on Sunday killed at least 11 people, many of them young girls who were playing netball.July 24, 2023

