Why His Fascist Gray Wolves Ink Is Problematic





Mesut Ozil is a name that always makes headlines. When he wasn’t breaking through deep defenses with silky passes, he was speaking out about the atrocities committed against Uyghur Muslims in China or supporting Arsenal on Twitter, which many interpreted as trolling. Now, even after his retirement, a Mesut Ozil tattoo has him in hot water, with claims of hypocrite flying as the controversial symbol he proudly sports is problematic to say the least. #Erdogan-Friend and ex-international #Mesut #aim pride watch #Nazi– Fascist gray wolf tattoo (flag with three crescents and wolf). It is one of the worst hate symbols and represents hate and crime #Alevi, #Kurds, #The Jews And #Baptize. pic.twitter.com/H3ivdDY7Mx — Tobias Huch (@TobiasHuch) July 23, 2023 So what is the Mesut Ozil tattoo and why is it so problematic? Here are all the details- Mesut Ozil tattoo – what is the story? On July 23, Tobias Huche, a German journalist, tweeted a photo of Ozil showing off his toned muscles after a workout with a friend. He zoomed in on Mesut Ozil’s tattoo on the left side of his chest. It showed a gray wolf and three crescents with a flag. Huche explained that Mesut Ozil’s tattoo represents the Nazi-fascist Gray Wolves organization. THE Organization of the Gray Wolves is a Turkish far-right organization infamous for its hate crimes against Alevis, Kurds, Jews and Christians. France banned the organization in 2020 for its alleged involvement in massacres, bombings and assassinations. Austria also banned the Gray Wolf Salute due to its extreme connotations and call for violence. The organization itself denies all these allegations and presents itself as a cultural and educational foundation. Mesut Ozil’s tattoo becomes more problematic when viewed through the lens of his friendship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They are extremely close, with the Turkish leader witnessing Ozil’s wedding. Erdogan has been accused of promoting ultra-nationalism, bordering on fascism. The Gray Wolves organization has been accused of promoting the same thing – an extreme form of Turkish nationalism which involves marginalizing anyone who is not a pure Turk. Gray Wolves has been called an extremely radical organization and as a result has been banned in many European countries and beyond. The hypocrisy of Mesut Ozil? As soon as the tweet was sent, people accused Ozil of hypocrisy. The former Germany international has been widely praised for speaking out against the silence on atrocities committed against Uyghur Muslims in China. Also Read: 10 Facts You Don’t Know About Mesut Ozil Theories even went so far as to say that Arsenal exiled Ozil from the first team to silence him as they didn’t want to get involved in politics. Arsenal’s hypocrisy was then exposed when they openly supported their player, Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko, when speaking out against Russia. Ozil’s reputation was further enhanced as a man who spoke out when no one else was willing to. However, this tattoo doesn’t bode well for Ozil’s reputation as a social justice warrior. Seeking protection from a layer of society while sporting a tattoo that has been accused of condoning the mistreatment of others is not a good idea. There has been no comment from Ozil on this development at the time of writing.

